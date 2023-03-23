What’s included in Pokemon TCG’s Trainer’s Toolkit 2023? Release date, Arceus V & VSTAR, more

Pokemon has just announced the Trainer’s Toolkit 2023 box for the TCG, which is a major booster kit to help players begin to build decks. Here’s everything included in the 2023 edition of the Trainer’s Toolkit.

Pokemon TCG fans have a lot to look forward to, with the Scarlet & Violet expansion releasing on March 31, 2023, followed by the Paldea Evolved set in June.

Naturally, the Scarlet & Violet expansion includes plenty of cards featuring the new Pokemon introduced in the Paldea region, like Koraidon, Miraidon, and the entire evolutionary line of the Paldean Starters.

Fans of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet looking to get into the TCG have picked a great time to jump in, but it may be hard to start from scratch. Thankfully, Pokemon has revealed the TCG Trainer’s Toolkit for 2023, which offers a great way for new players to get started.

According to reliable Pokemon TCG outlets PokeGuardian.com and PokeBeach.com, the Trainer’s Toolkit 2023 is set to release on June 9, 2023.

This release date coincides with the release of the Paldea Evolved set, which will include over 190 cards and 15 different ex cards. Brand new players wanting to dive into the Paldea Evolved set would certainly benefit from checking out the 2023 Trainer’s Toolkit first.

What to expect from Pokemon TCG Trainer’s Toolkit 2023 box

For those who don’t know, the Pokemon TCG Trainer’s Toolkit is essentially a box set that includes helpful cards to fill out a trainer’s deck, like Basic Energy cards, Trainer cards, and even some powerful Pokemon.

For example, the 2023 Trainer’s Toolkit will center around the Legendary Pokemon Arceus and will include Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR cards.

The Pokemon Company The Trainer’s Toolkit 2023 includes both Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR cards.

It’s worth noting that the Arceus VSTAR promo print contains an error, in that Trinity Nova should deal 200 damage and not 120+ as seen in the pre-release material. Hopefully, this change will be fixed before release.

Here is a full breakdown of everything included in the 2023 Trainer’s Toolkit:

More than 50 useful cards to power up your decks, including dozens of Trainer cards, Arceus V, and Arceus VSTAR

More than 100 Basic Energy cards

4 Pokémon TCG booster packs

65 card sleeves

A Deck Builder’s Guide

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 condition markers (Burned, Poisoned)

1 acrylic VSTAR marker

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

Finally, the Toolkit will be sold for $39.99. With the addition of card sleeves, the deck builder’s guide, and the 100 Basic Energy, this is a worthwhile deal for brand-new players. Interested Pokemon fans should keep an eye out for this helpful starter kit releasing alongside the Paldea Evolved set.