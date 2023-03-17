What’s included in Pokemon TCGs Snow Hazard and Clay Burst sets? Release date, Chien-pao ex, Baxcalibur card

The Pokemon Company has revealed Scarlet & Violet’s next TCG expansions called Snow Hazard and Clay Burst. Here’s everything we know so far about these two upcoming sets.

The Pokemon TCG’s Scarlet & Violet expansions are in full swing following the full release of the Paldea Collection boxes earlier this year.

Following the Paldea Collection boxes’ release, The Pokemon Company has revealed subsequent Scarlet & Violet expansion sets for the TCG, including the Triple Beat subset.

Now, the next two Scarlet & Violet sets has been revealed in Japan. The Snow Hazard and Clay Burst expansion packs feature two of Paldea’s new Legendary Pokemon as ex cards, as well as some fan-favorite Generation 9 Pokemon included in the set.

According to the official Japanese product page, both expansion packs will go on sale in Japan on Friday April 14, 2023. As the sets have yet to be officially revealed in English, it’s unclear when exactly these two sets will release overseas.

The Pokemon Company The Snow Hazard and Clay Burst packs feature Chien-Pao and Ting-Lu, respectively.

Considering the Triple Beat subset still has yet to receive a Western release date at the time of writing, it may be still be a few months before Snow Hazard and Clay Burst receive a Western date as well. We will update this article whenever an official Western date is confirmed.

What to expect from Pokemon TCGs Snow Hazard and Clay Burst expansions

The two stars of these two expansions are the Chien-Pao and Ting-Lu ex cards. Fans of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will recognize these two as half of the new Legendary Quartet, which fans have dubbed the Dark Quartet.

The Pokemon Company The Snow Hazard and Clay Burst expansions feature Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu ex cards.

Interestingly, Chi-Yu ex was also revealed alongside the aforementioned Legendaries, but there was no sign of the final member of the quartet: Wo-Chien. It’s unclear whether or not Wo-Chien will be included in this set, but it would certainly be strange if it was the only member to be excluded.

The last ex card fans know of is Squawkabilly ex, which features art of the Green Plumage Flying-type Pokemon.

Another notable cards include the full Frigibax line all the way up to Gen 9’s Psuedo-Legendary Baxcalibur. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst also include cards featuring Dudunsparce, Tandemaus, and Maushold.

Finally, fans can expect a few Trainer cards in the form of a Super Rod card, a Charm of Courage card, and Grusha and Iono Supporter cards as well. For a full list of all the revealed cards, interested trainers can check the official product page from Japan.