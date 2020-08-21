What you need to know about the Pokemon Go Dragon Week Makeup event

Niantic are holding a Dragon Week Makeup event which will be available to Pokemon Go trainers worldwide.

The event has been scheduled as a result of "technical issues". It will take place from Friday, August 21, 8am to Wednesday, August 26, 10pm local time.

The nature of the technical issues hasn't been shared but it is widely suspected that it's because players from Australasia had their Timed Research removed prematurely.

As a result the 'Dragon Week' Makeup event won't include many of the original features from Dragon Week. Instead, it will be purely another chance for trainers to complete the Timed Research.

There was no Legendary Pokemon awaiting at the end of the Special Research but there were two encounters with Deino. The trainers that missed out were understandably disappointed given how rare the dual dark and dragon-type is.

Makeup Timed Research

The rewards for the Timed Research will be exactly the same as before but the tasks have been switched up. Here is the full list of tasks and rewards:

Ultra Unlock Makeup 2020 1/4

Power Up Pokemon 3 times - Hyper Potion x3

Make 2 Nice Throws - 500 XP

Catch 2 Pokemon - Poke Ball x5

Rewards: 500 Stardust, Dratini encounter, Silver Pinap Berry x1

Ultra Unlock Makeup 2020 2/4

Evolve a Pokemon - Revive x3

Make 4 Nice Throws - 500 XP

Catch 4 Pokemon - Poke Ball x7

Rewards: 500 Stardust, Bagon encounter, Silver Pinap Berry x1

Ultra Unlock Makeup 2020 3/4

Win a Raid - Charged TM x1

Make 2 Great Throws - 1,000 XP

Catch 6 Pokemon - Great Ball x5

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Deino encounter, Silver Pinap Berry x1

Ultra Unlock 2020 4/4

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Dragon Scale x1

Make 2 Great Throws - 1,500 XP

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon - Great Ball x7

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Alolan Exeggutor encounter, Silver Pinap Berry x1

The second Deino encounter comes following the completion of all these tasks.

Many in the Pokemon Go community believe this event is for those who missed out initially. However, it has been confirmed that all trainers can participate in this Makeup event.