Wondering what Pokemon number 114 is in the Sinnoh Pokedex? We’ve got the answer you need to help complete your Pokedex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Just like any Pokemon game, the ultimate goal in the Gen 4 remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is to catch ’em all, especially as seeing all 150 ‘mon in the Sinnoh Pokedex will unlock the National Dex.

Not every Pokemon is easy to find, meaning you’ll need to do more than just walk around tall grass. Gible, for example, only spawns in a specific location, while Drifloon can only be encountered on a specific day.

There’s another mysterious Pokemon that only spawns in a specific location, but Trainers might not even know what it is. Yes, we’re talking about number 114 in the Sinnoh Pokedex – which we’re about to explain.

What Pokemon is number 114 in the Sinnoh Pokedex?

Number 114 in the Sinnoh Pokedex is Unown, an extremely rare Psychic-type Pokemon that has 28 different forms. Each resembles a letter of the Latin alphabet, a question mark, or an exclamation mark.

Unown first appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver on the Gameboy Color and has become a staple in the mainline games. They typically appear in caves, ruins, or dungeons and can be quite hard to find.

How to get Unown in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

If you’re looking to catch Unown and add it to your Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’ll need to head to the Solaceon Ruins east of Solaceon Town and wait for them to spawn.

You can find the F, R, I, E, N, and D Unown forms in the larger rooms of the ruins with stairs leading away from them, while the other forms can be found at random in the smaller rooms with rocks in them.

Once you’ve caught all 26 forms of Unown available at the Solaceon Ruins, you’ll need to speak to the Ruin Maniac along Route 214. He’ll finish his tunnel and you can encounter the ‘!’ and ‘?’ forms of Unown here.

Encountering every form of Unown will take some patience, but we’ve got a complete guide to finding all 28 forms of Unown right here that should help you catch every single one.

Now you know what number 114 in the Sinnoh Pokedex is, check out some of our other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl guides below:

