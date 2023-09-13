What is the lovey-dovey Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion The Teal Mask requires you to find some ‘lovey-dovey’ Pokemon as part of a sidequest, but what does that mean? Let’s find out!

Alongside the main campaign, there are plenty of sidequests to take on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion The Teal Mask. One of these comes from a ‘lovey-dovey’ couple in Mossui Town.

After speaking to the enamored couple, you’ll be asked to find “some lovey-dovey Pokemon that are always together”. This clue is important, as it suggests that the answer is more than one Pokemon…

The Pokemon Company

What is the lovey-dovey Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet?

The lovey-dovey Pokemon is none other than Tandemaus!

This adorable Normal-type Pokemon first appeared in the Paldea region in Scarlet & Violet. It’s actually two mice that work together to attack, which explains the clue that they are “always together”.

The Pokemon Company

If you don’t already have a Tandemaus in your collection, we’ve got a guide to finding them here. You might be able to use its evolution Maushold for this sidequest instead, although we haven’t been able to confirm that ourselves.

Once you’ve handed over a Tandemaus to the lovey-dovey couple, they’ll express their shock and hand over two new poses to use in the game: The Heart (Right) emote and the Heart (Left) emote.

With these poses, you can join up with a friend who also knows them to create a heart shape and pose for photos. Isn’t that lovely?

The Pokemon Company

So, are you kicking yourself now you know what the lovey-dovey Pokemon is? It seems obvious once you know the answer, but this sidequest can be a bit of a head-scratcher at first.

While you’re here, check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

