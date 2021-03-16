What is the 591st Pokemon? Viral meme explained - Dexerto

Over the past year, Pokemon #591 has exploded as part of a viral Among Us meme. If you’ve seen the phrase thrown around and have been confused, don’t worry you aren’t alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the bizarre joke.

Making its debut over 25 years ago, the Nintendo series is now eight generations deep, and has amassed 898 Pokemon to its ever-expanding roster. Yet throughout 2020 and 2021, people have become obsessed with the 591st character in the franchise. But why?

The Gen V monster has seen an explosion in online searches in March as a part of a viral meme. Below we will explain the origins of the pun, and why people are suddenly interested in the Unova region’s most joke-worthy monster.

Advertisement

What is Pokemon #591?

The Pokemon 591 meme centers around asking others to Google search “what is Pokemon #591” and when the results pop up, it shows Grass/Poison-type Amoonguss. The mushroom-like ‘mon was introduced in 2010’s Black and White, and is the evolution of Foonguss.

The joke is that Amoonguss’s name is a play on the massively popular online multiplayer title, Among Us, which has sparked its own wave of “sus” memes. Due to their names being so similar, many have jokingly designated the Pokemon as the unofficial second mascot of the game.

Among Us was originally developed in 2018 by Innersloth, before exploding in popularity in mid-2020. The game revolves around a group of players working together on a spaceship, except one or two participants are actually aliens set on sabotaging and killing everyone. The goal is to uncover the traitors before it’s too late.

Advertisement

Those who look up what the 591st Pokemon is will literally see “Amoonguss” who is #591 on the National Pokedex. Its name evokes a callback for fans of Among Us, with the joke being that the fungus ‘mon is automatically “sus” due to its title.

The Black and White Pokemon has also become integrated into memes about the online multiplayer, such as a viral Reddit post from September 2020 which depicted the mushroom as the game’s space crew member avatar.

The meme is by no means new and has been kicked around since 2020, taking off on forums and social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. The joke gained notoriety and was popularized by several prominent YouTubers and streamers.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon community discovers creepy easter egg in anime



While every Pokemon has its own share of fans, the Gen V fungus had been pretty unremarkable for the longest time. Due to Among Us’ massive shift in popularity, Amoonguss has now taken on a new life of its own.