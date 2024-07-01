What is stalling? Pokemon TCG explained

As with any trading card game, Pokemon has developed a hefty dictionary of in-game jargon and technical terms over the years, adapting every time the Standard Rotation changes.

One of the most common term types in Pokemon is deck categories and specific gameplay techniques. You may come across terms like control decks or milling, for example, or even specific deck names like the Snorlax Stall deck.

Stalling is one of the most commonly debated techniques in the Pokemon TCG, with some players loving it and others viewing it as incredibly annoying. It’s worth getting to grips with, though, as it holds immense competitive potential.

The Pokemon Company Snorlax (055/078), Counter Catcher (160/182), and Arven (235/198) Pokemon cards.

What does stalling mean in Pokemon TCG?

Stalling means deliberately trying to slow down the game and prevent your opponent from making useful plays. For example, preventing your opponent from switching out a damaged Active Pokemon or setting up from their Bench.

Stalling is very similar to milling, which focuses on running your opponent out of cards – or ‘decking them out.’

Some people may use the terms interchangeably, but generally, stalling can be thought of as blocking, and milling can be thought of as card control. Some stall decks do focus on discarding opponent cards, though, meaning stalling and milling can bleed into one another.

The most popular (or infamous, depending on if you’ve played against it in TCG Live too many times) stall deck in the game right now is the Snorlax Stall deck. Some of the key cards for this deck are shown in the image above, with the Pokemon Go Snorlax acting as the key stall.

Stalling can be a lot of fun to play but frustrating to counter. The Snorlax Stall deck is currently quite popular in the 2024 Standard Rotation, but this may change as the year progresses, so make sure to keep up to date with what’s being played in events like the Pokemon World Championships.

It’s important to note that stalling exists in other trading card games and Pokemon formats, too. You can find some stall teams in Pokemon VGC, as an example.

How to counter stall decks in Pokemon TCG

The Snorlax Stall technique relies on swapping an opponent’s support Pokemon into the Active Position and preventing it from switching back out. Most stall decks will follow a similar format, relying on particular support Pokemon and Trainers to block, hinder, and slow down enemies.

When you’re playing against a stall deck, it’s important to identify the opponent’s most valuable support piece early on. Stall decks do require some set-up, so keeping an eye out early on for their support Pokemon can help you block them from setting up easily.

Is there a Benched ‘mon that they need to draw cards? Do they have a support Pokemon that allows for easy switching? Identify their foundational piece and use your Pokemon to snipe it on the Bench if possible, or avoid feeding into it e.g. if it blocks Evolved Pokemon, stick to your Basic Pokemon instead.

If you have cards like Boss’s Orders on hand, make sure to use them to counteract any blocking Pokemon like the Pokemon Go Snorlax, too.

Games against stall players can take quite a lot of time – hence why some players think stalling is equivalent to slow-playing toxicity – so it’s essential to stay alert and mindful. If you start getting distracted or zoning out, they’ll be able to block your plays completely.

For more Pokemon TCG advice, make sure to explore our other guides and explainers. Understanding what the BDIF in current format is can be hugely helpful, as can having a good understanding of different rarities like Double Rares or Special Illustration Rares.