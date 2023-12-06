What is PokeDoku? Pokemon players obsessed by Sudoku-style game

Pokemon players have a new obsession and it’s called PokeDoku, an online puzzle game that has been growing in popularity since its release in September. Now it’s available to play on Apple Watch, it could become even bigger. So what is PokeDoku? Here’s everything you need to know

If you like puzzle games and love Pokemon, there’s no need to wait for the next Pokemon Picross, as a new fan-made puzzler is currently doing the rounds online.

Known as PokeDoku, this puzzle game is a classic spin on the Sudoku number game. The game was created by two Pokemon fans, Ryan and Joe, and can be played on Pokedoku.io and Wordle.

It was released for the Apple Watch on December 6, 2023, and since being released the game has amassed over 10,000 new users.

How to play Sudoku-style Pokedoku game

A solved PokeDoku puzzle submitted by “probably” the game’s first-ever VR player.

Pokedoku is similar to regular Sudoku, except there is only one 3 x 3 sub-grid of Pokemon types and text. PokeDoku players input possible Pokemon to guess blocks, you deduce these using the Pokemon types shown on either axis of the grid.

Players have 9 chances to complete the grid, as well as an option to “Give Up.” For anyone still a bit confused, an example might be a square that aligns with both Normal-type and Ghost-type, the answer can only be either Hisuian Zorua or Hisuain Zoroark.

The 3 x 3 grid may fool some players into thinking the game will be too easy. However, with 1021 different Pokemon and over 171 unique type combinations in 2023, the game offers a subtly complex challenge.

The daily grid puzzles are also printable and range in difficulty from easy to super hard. The variable difficulty makes for an excellent way for people of all ages to gradually develop their problem-solving skills.

Pokemon fans and communities are encouraged to submit puzzles, which are published daily at midnight EST. Try this challenging puzzle submitted via Twitter by the competitive Pokemon website Smogon, or this one from the Stunkfish subreddit.

Twitter users have even sent in amusing photos of themselves playing on unexpected interfaces, like this person who attempted to play on their Samsung Smart Fridge.

The community-run PokeDoku game has only been available for three months, and it is already available on the Apple Watch via a “Hidden” browser, which users can access by emailing themselves a link to the website.