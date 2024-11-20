What is a God Pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

If you’ve been engaging with the Pokemon TCG Pocket community at all since the game launched, you might have heard about the ever-elusive ‘God Pack’. But what exactly is it, and can you increase your chances of getting one?

In short, a God Pack is a Booster Pack in which all five cards are special and is also known more simply as a Rare Pack.

They’re guaranteed to feature only cards of 1-star rarity or higher, meaning no diamond cards. This will help seriously bolster your collection, possibly with some unique cards you don’t already have and some strong Pokemon to take into battle.

That said, many players are curious whether you can tell if you’re getting a God Pack beforehand, or if it’s possible to boost your chances of getting one. Here’s what we know.

How rare is a God Pack?

Fortunately, we know the rarities of each card and pack type in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and the God Pack is, of course, the rarest of them all.

According to our guide on all TCGP rarities, the chances of getting a God Pack are just 0.05%, or roughly 1 in 2000.

To put it bluntly, you’re not going to find many God Packs in the game and should really count your lucky stars if you do. There is also no way of maximizing your chances of opening a God Pack – it’s purely luck based and you can’t do anything to influence that.

The Pokemon Company A God Pack will reap some impressive rewards if you manage to get one.

Can you tell if a pack is a God Pack?

No, you can’t tell if a pack is a God Pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket. There have been fan theories that you can find better cards if you inspect your packs carefully before opening, but those theories are not real, unfortunately.

One of these was the crumpled pack theory, in which the side of a packet would be crumpled, leading players to believe this meant it featured a rare card.

The reality is that when the wheel of Booster Packs first appears, what cards are inside of them is already pre-determined, so it doesn’t matter which one you pick or if it has a crumpled corner.

So, while we can’t exactly help you earn more God Packs, hopefully the knowledge of just how rare they are makes it hurt less when you don’t get one and even more special when you do.