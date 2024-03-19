What does Primal Reversion do in Pokemon Go?

With Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre returning to Pokemon Go, many players are curious about how Primal Reversion works and what benefits it grants. Here’s everything you need to know about this unique form of Mega Evolution.

Both Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are featuring in Raid Days giving you the chance to catch two of Pokemon Go’s strongest Legendaries. This is their first return to Pokemon Go since they were introduced in January 2023 so you won’t want to miss out.

These ancient powerhouses once ruled Hoenn but have weakened over thousands of years. The process of Primal Reversion lets them regain their true power by absorbing the energy of nature that surrounds us all.

Though this lore explanation is fascinating, it doesn’t mean much for players trying to understand Primal Reversion’s role in Pokemon Go. So what does this one-of-a-kind process do in Niantic’s spin-off? Let’s get into it.

How does Primal Reversion work in Pokemon Go?

Primal Reversion functions the same as Mega Evolution, but only applies to Groudon and Kyogre. When Primal Reversion is activated these two Legendary Pokemon transform into their Primal forms that have higher stats and access to new signature moves, Precipice Blade and Origin Pulse.

Groudon and Kyogre undergo Primal Reversion for 8 hours if given 400 Primal Energy which is gotten by completing Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre Raids during featured events. Much like Mega Evolution, subsequent Primal Reversions require less energy to activate.

Niantic Primal Reversion lets these powerful Legendaries unlock their true potential.

As is the case with all Mega Evolutions, these Legendary Pokemon provide various passive benefits outside of battle when Primal Reversion is activated:

Bonus Candy when catching Pokemon of the same type.

Increased chance of Candy XL when catching Pokemon of the same type.

Bonus XP from catching Pokemon of the same type.

Both Primal Kyogre and Groudon also give a handful of passive benefits inside of Raid battles, though these don’t stack if multiple Mega Evolutions are used at the same time:

1.3x damage to teammate’s attacks of the same type.

1.1x damage to teammate’s attacks regardless of typing.

For more tips and tricks to become the best trainer possible check out our other Pokemon Go guides:

