Aux Powers are a great way of giving your squad some stat boosts in Pokemon Legends Arceus, but what exactly are they? And what crafting materials do you need to get one?

Pokemon Legends Arceus has given the classic Nintendo series a Breath of the Wild-esque overhaul, allowing players to adventure through the harsh plains of the Hisui region in search of some of the franchise’s most iconic ‘mon.

One of the newest features to be added to the game is the crafting mechanism, which allows players to combine different ingredients to make one particularly powerful item. While we’ve seen plenty of this across the MMORPG genre, and many other open-world games, this is a new skill for Pokemon trainers to master.

Advertisement

Some of the craftable items include Aux Powers, a new yet somewhat familiar item. So, here’s everything you need to know about Aux Powers in Pokemon Legends Arceus – from what they do to their individual crafting recipes.

Contents

What are Aux Powers in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Aux Powers are essentially Pokemon Legends Arceus’ equivalent of the X battle items. They function similarly to the likes of X Attack and X Defend, granting your Pokemon increased stats while it is in battle.

There are four in total:

Aux Guard – An item that sharply boosts the defensive stats of a Pokemon while in battle

– An item that sharply boosts the defensive stats of a Pokemon while in battle Aux Power – An item that sharply boosts the offensive stats of a Pokemon while in battle.

– An item that sharply boosts the offensive stats of a Pokemon while in battle. Aux Evasion – Makes moves less likely to hit a Pokemon while in battle.

– Makes moves less likely to hit a Pokemon while in battle. Aux Powerguard – An item that sharply boosts the offensive & defensive stats of a Pokemon while in battle.

How to get & craft Aux Powers in Legends Arceus

There are several different ways to get Aux Powers in Legends Arceus, with the most reliable being crafting them or straight up buying them.

Advertisement

Below we have all of the different methods of obtaining these powerful items:

Aux Power Crafting Recipe Cost at Stores Aux Power 2 x Swordcap 1,500 Aux Guard 2 x Iron Barktongue 1,500 Aux Evasion 2 x Dopple Bonnets, 1 x Candy Truffle 8,000 Aux Powerguard 1 x King’s Leaf 16,000

Pokemon Legends Arceus: Requests

You can also collect some by completing in-game Requests, which are essentially side quests. Below are all of the Requests that grant Aux Powers as rewards.

Request Starting Point How to complete Aux Power Zubat’s Eyes Galaxy Hall Show Clarissa a Zubat 2 x Aux Power Back-Alley Mr. Mime Galaxy Hall Help find the Mr. Mime in Jubilife Village 2 x Aux Guard An Elegant Tail Jubilife Village Show Asabei a Glameow 2 x Aux Evasion Getting Help from Machoke Cobalt Coastlands Show Bosley a completed Machoke Pokédex entry 1 x Aux Powerguard

So that’s how to score yourself some Aux Powers in Pokemon Legends Arceus! Looking to be the very best that no one ever was? Be sure to check out our other PLA guides:

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles | Alpha Pokemon | How to get Garchomp | How to catch Lucario | All Unown locations | How to catch Eevee | Where to find Pikachu | Hisuian Growlithe & Arcanine location | How to evolve Kleavor | Sylveon evolution guide | Hisuian Voltorb location | How to get Hisuian Sliggoo & Goodra | Where to find Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark | Hisuian Braviary location | How to evolve Overqwil | How to get Hisuian Sneasel & Sneasler | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters without trading