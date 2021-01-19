Viral TikTok art transforms MacBook into a Charizard Pokemon card - Dexerto

An incredibly creative TikTok artist has transformed his Macbook into a giant Charizard Pokemon Card, and it’s gone viral for all the right reasons.

Pokemon fans are some of the most dedicated in the world. Talented artists have dedicated countless hours to recreating their favorite ‘mons with their artwork, and one of the most popular subjects is Charizard.

The fire-type Pokemon, which first appeared in the original games Red and Blue on Gameboy back in the 1990s, is arguably the most beloved creature to come from the franchise – aside from Pikachu, of course.

While there have been plenty of jaw-dropping Charizard artworks created over the years, this one might be the most impressive we’ve seen so far.

Macbook turned into Charizard trading card

Most people are hesitant to customize their expensive gadgets with decals, let alone take a DIY approach with their efforts, but artist Leo Mahalo has proven that one-of-a-kind custom designs can be magic when done with care and dedication.

In a TikTok video that has 7 million views and over 500,000 likes, Leo uses spray paint to get the ‘shiny’ effect of the now-legendary Charizard trading card, then uses markers to add details including HP, moves, and stats.

Leo revealed that the whole process took him 100 hours in total, and we think that was definitely time well spent. You can see the finished product in the video below.

The custom design has caused a storm among fans of both Pokemon and Apple products, with many taking to the comments section to share their praise for Leo’s incredible handiwork.

“Holy crap… these customs keep getting better and better,” wrote one follower, while another said what we’re all thinking: “Drawing straight on the MacBook gives me so much anxiety, but the end result is so freaking awesome!”

Fans of the Pokemon Trading Card Game will be excited to hear that The Pokemon Company recently announced a special set called First Partner, which celebrates beloved starter Pokemon from all generations.

The limited-edition set arrives to coincide with the franchise’s 25th anniversary, and will feature reprints of every starter from Charmander to Froakie and beyond.