 Viral TikTok art transforms MacBook into a Charizard Pokemon card - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Viral TikTok art transforms MacBook into a Charizard Pokemon card

Published: 19/Jan/2021 10:47 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 11:19

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Charizard Macbook
Apple / The Pokemon Company

Share

An incredibly creative TikTok artist has transformed his Macbook into a giant Charizard Pokemon Card, and it’s gone viral for all the right reasons.

Pokemon fans are some of the most dedicated in the world. Talented artists have dedicated countless hours to recreating their favorite ‘mons with their artwork, and one of the most popular subjects is Charizard.

The fire-type Pokemon, which first appeared in the original games Red and Blue on Gameboy back in the 1990s, is arguably the most beloved creature to come from the franchise – aside from Pikachu, of course.

While there have been plenty of jaw-dropping Charizard artworks created over the years, this one might be the most impressive we’ve seen so far.

Charizard Kanto Cup
Bulbapedia
Charizard remains one of the most popular Pokemon of all time.

Macbook turned into Charizard trading card

Most people are hesitant to customize their expensive gadgets with decals, let alone take a DIY approach with their efforts, but artist Leo Mahalo has proven that one-of-a-kind custom designs can be magic when done with care and dedication.

In a TikTok video that has 7 million views and over 500,000 likes, Leo uses spray paint to get the ‘shiny’ effect of the now-legendary Charizard trading card, then uses markers to add details including HP, moves, and stats.

Leo revealed that the whole process took him 100 hours in total, and we think that was definitely time well spent. You can see the finished product in the video below.

@leomahalo

this took me 100 hours, craziest custom MacBook ever!! 🤯👀Charizardbook #foryou guys! 🔥

♬ I’m Legit – Nicki Minaj

The custom design has caused a storm among fans of both Pokemon and Apple products, with many taking to the comments section to share their praise for Leo’s incredible handiwork.

“Holy crap… these customs keep getting better and better,” wrote one follower, while another said what we’re all thinking: “Drawing straight on the MacBook gives me so much anxiety, but the end result is so freaking awesome!”

Fans of the Pokemon Trading Card Game will be excited to hear that The Pokemon Company recently announced a special set called First Partner, which celebrates beloved starter Pokemon from all generations.

The limited-edition set arrives to coincide with the franchise’s 25th anniversary, and will feature reprints of every starter from Charmander to Froakie and beyond.

Pokemon

Pokemon trainer gets Lv100 Shiny Blastoise in surprise trade, but there’s a catch

Published: 19/Jan/2021 12:03

by David Purcell
Shiny Blastoise pokemon sword shield
Nintendo

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Shiny Pokemon appearing in surprise trades are moments some players will never forget, and for this trainer on Pokemon Sword and Shield, a reaction of jubilation was only natural after receiving a Blastoise. However, the story wasn’t all rosy. 

As regular players will know by now, Shinies are not just spawning all over the place in the Galar Region – nor are they in any other part of the fictional world. In fact, it takes serious persistence to get ahold of one legitimately, and there are a few tactics you can utilize to get better at finding them.

If you’re a seriously lucky person, though, trading can be a great way to grab one as well. Some really generous members of the community have been known to send Shiny Pokemon through this method, leaving the other trainer delighted.

Now, the reaction was of delight and excitement this time, but there was an ugly underbelly to what appeared to be a great moment.

gigantamax blastoise
Pokemon Company
Gigantamax Blastoise, and its Shiny variant, can be found in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Pokemon Sword and Shield surprise trade

As seen below, Reddit user Vegaworldpeace was extremely grateful for the gift. A Shiny Blastoise is a difficult Pokemon to get in normal circumstances, so to have one handed to you is a big deal.

They said: “Someone sent me a LV 100 shiny Blastosie in a surprise trade!”

That being said, quite quickly a number of other users in the subreddit realized this one might be too good to be true.

Some one sent me a LV 100 shiny Blastosie in a surprise trade from PokemonSwordAndShield

 

“Definitely hacked man. Sorry to say,” one posted, which led to a group of players hinting at the same possibility. After checking the Pokemon IVs and the trainer ID for the Pokemon, it was certain that the mon was definitely hacked – which led, they say, to the player releasing it into the wild.

“It looks like the original trainer was a shorten URL. I try to mess with no hacks so I’ll release it. Thanks for the info everyone, definitely wasn’t try to break any rules within this community.”

A few people had suspected that the post was advertising hacked Pokemon, which is something that’s been seen before in the subreddit. However, it appears to have been a genuine mistake.

How do you know if your Pokemon is hacked?

Screenshot of Shiny Charizard in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Nintendo
Shiny Pokemon are not always what they seem.

There are a few indicators that your Pokemon may be hacked. It’s always handy to check after trading as well, especially if you want your team to be squeaky clean.

First of all, you can check the IVs of the Pokemon. If they are all perfect, chances are that your latest recruit has been hacked, but that’s not the only indicator. The Trainer ID connected to the Pokemon may also be blank, named after a website selling hacks, or a shortened URL.

These are the main flags to suggest it actually originated through hacks, not caught in a traditional way.

As always, we would encourage players to stay away from hacked Pokemon at all costs. If you ever have a problem, or suspicion, that one of yours may be hacked – tweet us @PokemonSwordNS at any time and we’ll check it out!