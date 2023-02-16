Viral Pokemon TikTok shows off impressive life-sized sculptures

A viral TikTok by a 3D printer and artist has gone viral after showcasing the life-sized Pokemon statuettes they’ve created and colored.

Pokemon is a video game series that has inspired fans to make some incredible pieces of art, thanks to the massive number of creatures and the variety in their designs.

From incredibly intricate tie-dye shirts to impressive cosplays of Pokemon and characters alike, Pokemon fans love to show off their creations.

Now, one 3D printer and artist has gone viral on TikTok after he showed off the various sculptures he’s made and colored featuring some fan-favorite monsters.

Artist shows off Pokemon Sculptures on TikTok

The TikTok comes from a user called twistedmack, or William, who has a large catalog of videos that show off the process of making these 3D-printed sculptures.

In his viral TikTok, William showed off the rough bases of four different Pokemon statuettes that were all modeled to be life-sized. Meaning, William based the heights of each model on their in-game height listed in the Pokedex.

The video showed off the bases for series mascots like Pikachu and Eevee, as well as the popular Eeveelutions Jolteon, and Umbreon.

William’s TikTok helped put in perspective just how small or large some Pokemon would really be if they existed in the real world. “When you realize Eevee’s only 1 foot tall…that’s 1 foot exactly to the top of [Eevee’s] head,” William said as he pointed to the blank Eevee statuette.

He then noted each of the heights of the statues he’d created with Pikachu clocking in at 1 foot and 4 inches, Umbrean standing at 3 feet and 3 inches, and Jolteon at 2 feet and 7 inches.

Many fans replied to the TikTok and said that the artist needed to try tackling bigger Pokemon next. “Imagine Snorlax, Gengar, Blastoise?!” while another fan said, “Now it’s time ONYX.”

However, William has already created some bigger pieces, like a lifesize sculpture of Charizard. Those interested in seeing more of these amazing Pokemon pieces should definitely check out twistedmack’s full TikTok page.