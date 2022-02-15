Viral Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch makes the game “explode”

An absurd new glitch has been discovered in Pokemon Legends Arceus that can literally make the game freak out.

Pokemon Legends Arceus has been a smash hit with fans and critics with this site even calling it “the best Pokemon game in years.” However, that doesn’t mean it’s without its flaws.

Trainers have been encountering some weird textures and flashes with models of Pokemon sometimes having a hard time rendering resulting in some odd-looking visuals.

However, one of the strangest glitches so far can be easily replicated and absolutely make the game world appear more like something you’d experience on a bad trip.

Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch goes viral

The bug was originally discovered by Japanese Twitter user ‘11a11mrbox’ who posted a clip on February 12 showing it in action.

In the video, the player runs around Irida in circles. With each pass, objects in the in-game world keep growing larger, appear through trees and take up the entire area. The clip has since been viewed over one million times.

Others have replicated the glitch. Another user, ‘onion’ posted a video of his friend running around and experiencing the same issue.

my friend found a glitch where if you circle irida like this the universe explodes #PokemonLegendsArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Zcv0aUDqfx — onion (@onion_mu) February 14, 2022

“My friend found a glitch where if you circle Irida like this the universe explodes,” onion captioned the clip, which has since been viewed over 500,000 times.

Others replied showing their own videos replicating the glitch. As it turns out, you don’t even need to circle Irida to cause the game to bug out.

#PokemonLegendsArceus #NintendoSwitch you don't even need to circle her to do the glitch pic.twitter.com/tULNvNjAyZ — Blazing Nova (@Blazing_Nouva) February 15, 2022

While this bug isn’t exactly a problem for most people, needing very specific inputs to replicate, it’s unlikely it’s very high on Game Freak’s fix list. Hopefully, though, it ends up being patched sooner rather than later.

Until then, enjoy the madness of making the Pokemon world “explode.”