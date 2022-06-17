Urshifu takes over Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles, but there’s a catch

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to take on Urshifu in the Wild Area!

Despite Pokemon Legends Arceus arriving on the Nintendo Switch back in January, there’s still a dedicated community of Trainers who enjoy playing the older title, Sword & Shield.

Although new DLCs are no longer being developed, Game Freak still regularly hosts limited-time events in Max Raid Battles, giving players the chance to take on various Pokemon.

This week is no different with the devs adding Urshifu to the Wild Area as a 5-Star Raid Boss, so make sure you’re prepared for a challenge!

Sword & Shield Max Raid includes Urshifu

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid battles, and it’s giving trainers a chance to take on a mighty 5-Star Raid Boss.

This limited-time event will be running between June 17 and June 19, 2022, so make sure you get involved while it’s available!

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter Urshifu as a 5-Star Raid Boss at a spawn rate of 4%. It’s worth noting that, Blipbug, Chewtle, Dubwool, and Corviknight are also making an appearance in raids.

The catch is that Urshifu cannot be captured, they can only be challenged as a Raid Boss, so don’t go in expecting them to become a part of your collection.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, these events are not a walk in the park so make sure you’re prepared before you enter a den!

