Upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket event has ridiculously hard challenge for special reward

The developers of Pokemon TCG Pocket have revealed that one of the game’s upcoming events will put players’ battling skills to the test, as they’ll have to face an extremely tough challenge to get the best rewards.

The current Pokemon Pocket events are all about drawing rare cards and facing AI-controlled theme decks, with the Venusaur Drop event involving battles against the mighty Grass/Poison-type beast and the Bulbasaur/Magnemite event rewarding Wonder Picks.

Article continues after ad

The Japanese Pokemon TCG Pocket Twitter/X page has announced that a future event will involve rewarding emblems that players can display on their profile. However, to get all of them, they will need to win 5 consecutive battles in a row.

Why Pokemon TCG Pocket’s 5 consecutive win streak is going to be hard to pull off

As those who have faced the nightmare of a Misty deck can attest; Pokemon Pocket is a heavily RNG-based game. This isn’t like a fighting game or a shooter, where the player’s skill is all that matters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s entirely possible to get a bad draw in the first round, with only a single Basic Pokemon, and have that KO’d before you can fill up the bench, resulting in a loss.

It’s also possible for an enemy to just get lucky with coin flips. The best deck in the world can easily fumble if you keep getting Tails and your opponent gets Heads.

The event may let players cheat, assuming the emblems can be won in Private Battles. Pokemon Pocket fans are already using this mode to farm Shop Tickets. However, it will likely involve random online battles to prevent player collusion.

Article continues after ad

Getting a five-battle win streak will be hard if everyone is bringing their top decks into play, especially as the Pokemon Pocket top-tier decks are well-known, with few counters available. Those who manage to win the final emblem will get serious bragging rights, so long as they’re willing to put themselves at the mercy of the coin gods.