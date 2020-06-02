Unknown Pokemon potentially spotted in Crown Tundra trailer

A Pokemon we have never seen before has seemingly been teased in a brand new Expansion Pass trailer, giving us yet another look at the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra.

Much of the latest promotional video for the DLC pack would have been recognizable for casual and veteran players at this point, with shots of the surroundings players will soon be able to experience for themselves. Each new update will take us away from the original Galar Region map, to visit two new islands.

The first part of the trailer focused on the Isle of Armor, which we now know lands on June 17 and brings back a number of familiar faces, but the second section of the Expansion Pass due for Fall of this year might well be even more exciting.

New Pokemon revealed for Crown Tundra Expansion Pass?

Nintendo revealed the latest trailer on their official YouTube channel on June 2, 2020, featuring a whole load of new information – no less than that all important release date.

Just like many other players, though, we wanted to take a closer look at each frame of the video and see if any obscure hints were dropped. Much to our surprise, we have potentially found one as well, with a never before seen Pokemon seemingly coming in the Crown Tundra pack.

As you can see above, there is a chance that the new logo printed onto the helmet of this character is based on an unknown Pokemon.

With months to go until we actually get our hands on the Crown Tundra, this could be the first teaser of a Pokedex expansion as well. We'll have to wait and see on that front.

That's not all, either, as other shots from the video showed the logo up close, and as part of outfit sets that will presumably be released alongside the update.

Pokemon Expansion Pass trailer

Just in case you want to watch it for yourself, here's the trailer below with the relevant timestamp.

Here, we see – for the very first time – clothing with a logo on their helmets, which could very well be a new Pokemon we meet in the next DLC pack.

There's a lot more to see than just this possible new species, as well, with a closer look at other Pokemon – which will be included in the Crown Tundra – as well as a number of other interesting tidbits.

(Timestamp at 1:34 in the video below)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MK0e03X9txs

So, there we have it! We now know even more about the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, thanks to a new trailer from Nintendo.

As soon as we find out more details about this new Pokemon, or potential group of trainers – as it could be a logo – we'll be the first to let you know! Until then, get ready for the Isle of Armor, because there's a lot coming up in the near future.