Undertale creator goes viral with “banger” music for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Toby Fox, the creator of the smash-hit indie game Undertale revealed on Twitter that he has collaborated with the Pokemon Company once again to compose music for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Undertale took the internet by storm in the months following its release in September 2015 and its developer Toby Fox received critical acclaim across the industry as a result.

Since then Fox has had the opportunity to collaborate with other major game studios, such as having Sans appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Now, Toby Fox is collaborating with The Pokemon Company to arrange music for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and fans are loving the early look at his work.

Undertale creator debuts music for Scarlet & Violet

Following the reveal of Scarlet & Violet’s second trailer, Toby Fox tweeted out his involvement with the game’s soundtrack.

His tweet revealed he “had the honor” of composing the game’s field music and its different variations.

“After creating a concept sketch, Game Freak arranged it into many versions that you’ll hear throughout the game.”

Fox clarified in a follow-up tweet that he composed “a few more” tracks and that his “music is not optional” this time around.

I had the honor of composing the field music for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet! After creating a concept sketch, Game Freak arranged it into many versions that you'll hear throughout the game. You can hear a bit of it in this trailer… https://t.co/dhjv4e9fQN — tobyfox (@tobyfox) June 1, 2022

After only a few hours, Fox’s tweet gained over 100K likes and 15K retweets from Pokemon fans across social media.

Additionally, big names across the games industry shared praise for Fox’s collaboration, like YouTube influencer Arin “Egoraptor” Hanson.

This isn’t the first time Fox has collaborated with Pokemon, as he previously arranged one piece of music for Pokemon Sword & Shield’s optional postgame content.

Fans should look forward to hearing more of Fox’s music when Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases later this year on November 18, 2022.