Blastoise Pokemon trading card sells for eye-watering $300k - Dexerto

It could be time to rummage around for your old Pokemon cards, because you might well be sitting on one that’s worth bank. This incredibly rare Blastoise card has been flogged for a staggering $300,000.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) has had its own mini-renaissance of late. With events like Twitch Pokemon Week, where streamers xQc have pulled some insane cards, people have been keener than ever to get their hands on some valuable picks.

It’s not just streamers, either. In October 2020, rapper Logic picked up a 1st Edition Charizard at auction for $226k, even though the card came out way back in 1999. That record was smashed months later when the same type of card sold for $369,000 on eBay.

This latest card is a bit different, however. While most Pokemon cards have a decorative logo on the back, this card is a prototype card with just a blank space. This means there are just two in existence. Here’s the moment it sold for $300,000.

The auctioneer explained how the card was originally commissioned by RPG company Wizards of the Coast back in 1998, so they could tour card shops and show vendors what Pokemon cards would look like.

Who exactly the lucky buyer and seller are remains unknown, and who knows what the seller will do with their new flush of cash. We’ve seen Pokemon cards fund everything from a brand-new Audi R8 to an entire college degree.

The whereabouts of the other card that was originally made are completely unknown, so it may be worth checking your attic, basement, or sofa. You never know, you could be sitting on a Pokemon card worth the same as a house.

The card now sits comfortably as the second-most-expensive Pokemon trading card ever, $50,000 dollars behind 1st edition Charizard and $50,000 ahead of now third-placed Illustrator Pikachu.