Blastoise Pokemon trading card sells for eye-watering $300k - Dexerto

Blastoise Pokemon trading card sells for eye-watering $300k

Published: 23/Jan/2021 11:05

by Luke Edwards
Blastoise Featured Image
CGC Comics

It could be time to rummage around for your old Pokemon cards, because you might well be sitting on one that’s worth bank. This incredibly rare Blastoise card has been flogged for a staggering $300,000.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) has had its own mini-renaissance of late. With events like Twitch Pokemon Week, where streamers xQc have pulled some insane cards, people have been keener than ever to get their hands on some valuable picks.

It’s not just streamers, either. In October 2020, rapper Logic picked up a 1st Edition Charizard at auction for $226k, even though the card came out way back in 1999. That record was smashed months later when the same type of card sold for $369,000 on eBay.

This latest card is a bit different, however. While most Pokemon cards have a decorative logo on the back, this card is a prototype card with just a blank space. This means there are just two in existence. Here’s the moment it sold for $300,000.

The auctioneer explained how the card was originally commissioned by RPG company Wizards of the Coast back in 1998, so they could tour card shops and show vendors what Pokemon cards would look like.

Who exactly the lucky buyer and seller are remains unknown, and who knows what the seller will do with their new flush of cash. We’ve seen Pokemon cards fund everything from a brand-new Audi R8 to an entire college degree.

Blastoise pokemon card
CGC Comics
This prototype holographic Blastoise card is one of the rarest in the Pokemon TCG.

The whereabouts of the other card that was originally made are completely unknown, so it may be worth checking your attic, basement, or sofa. You never know, you could be sitting on a Pokemon card worth the same as a house.

The card now sits comfortably as the second-most-expensive Pokemon trading card ever, $50,000 dollars behind 1st edition Charizard and $50,000 ahead of now third-placed Illustrator Pikachu.

Pokemon to reprint classic cards for 25th anniversary: New First Partner set

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:52 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 10:00

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon TCG partner packs.
The Pokemon Company / Game Freak

The Pokemon Company is celebrating its 25th anniversary by releasing a special Trading Card Game set called First Partner. The limited release will feature starter ‘mon from every generation. 

The Pokemon franchise is officially turning 25 in 2021 and to celebrate, the TCG is taking a look back at all previous generation starter ‘mon with the First Partner packs.

From Kanto to Galar, each set will be themed around the eight generations. Collectors won’t want to miss out as the release will also feature cards from the 1999 Base Set by Wizards of the Coast.

Screenshot of Pokemon First Partner pack 25th anniversary.
The Pokemon Company / PokeGuardian
The special packs will feature starter Pokemon from each generation.

Pokemon 25th anniversary card set release dates

In 2021, eight sets will be released each month starting in March, and ending in October. The special packs will include three jumbo size cards of the region’s starter Pokemon. Each item will feature the 25th anniversary logo stamp on it.

While they are not the regular size for TCG, fret not as a special binder releases in February that is able to hold these massive promo collectables.

Sword & Shield’s Galar region will go first, with Red & Blue’s Kanto being released in the final month. Each set will go in descending order from Gen 8 to 1.

  • February 26 – First Partner Collector’s Binder
  • March 5 Galar
  • April 2 –  Alola
  • May 7 – Kalos
  • June 4 Unova
  • July 9 – Sinnoh
  • August 6 – Hoenn
  • September 3 – Johto
  • October 8 – Kanto
Screenshot of Pokemon 25 anniversary first partner pack.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Each pack will focus on one of the eight regions.

Pokemon First Partner card set prices

The binder will go on sale on February, 26 for $9.99. Every single region pack will also retail for the same price, so these will no doubt sell out fast given the TCG’s recent explosion in value and popularity.

Each of the eight sets will also come with two basic TCG Booster Packs, which is quite the deal. Most boosters sell at stores at $4.99 a piece, so you will basically be getting the 25th anniversary jumbo promos for free.

Screenshot of Pokemon 25 TCG First Partner pack binder.
The Pokemon Company / PokeGuardian
A special binder will release in February to hold the 25th Anniversary promos.

Interestingly, popular Pokemon card outlet PokeGuardian speculated that the starter promos could eventually be the countdown to a new set. “Last month, we discovered that the real 25th Anniversary Special set would release on October 8, 2021. We think this is not a coincidence. It would work perfectly as a countdown to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon TCG. It will be 25 years old on October 20, 2021,” they said.

Because the First Partner packs are going backwards to Gen 1 and end on October 8, the dates definitely line up. Of course this is all purely speculation, but perhaps The Pokemon Company have another trick up their sleeve. Regardless, collectors and will want to scoop these promos as they will surely be gone in the blink of an eye.