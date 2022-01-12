Two Pokemon moves set for buffs in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus isn’t just shaking up battles by putting players in danger of certain attacks, it’s also buffing two moves, according to a new leak.

The next game in the popular series lands on January 28, 2022, though details relating to various elements of gameplay have been few and far between.

It takes us back in time to the Hisui region, where we know numerous Pokemon will be given different Hisuian forms – such as Voltorb.

With a load of surprises highly likely for its launch, some unofficial information has started dripping out through unofficial channels via leakers.

Pokemon moves buffed in Pokemon Legends Arceus

So, it looks like battles are going to be very different in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon leak account Centro released information about the title on January 12, stating that move changes are on the way with the series’ next title.

There are two powers in particular that are going to be buffed, and those are Hidden Power and Judgement.

Hidden Power and Judgement are apparently getting a buff in #PokemonLegends. Info via Khu as usual — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 12, 2022

Fans of the series will know that Hidden Power and Judgement have been Normal-type moves in previous installments. Typically, Judgement would deal 100 damage, while the other would inflict 60 HP damage to an opponent.

While that’s unlikely to change, the impact of these two attacks is expected to be stronger and deal more damage in the timeshift.

As is the case with any leak, there is no way of being certain that the developers have made these changes. Therefore, it’s best to take this news with a pinch of salt until Nintendo, or The Pokemon Company, releases official confirmation.