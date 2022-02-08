Twitch streamers attempt to fly in Pokemon Legends Arceus ends in disaster

A Twitch streamer’s Pokemon Legends Arceus livestream was brought to a halt after their attempt to fly with Braviary ended in an epic disaster.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is Game Freak’s most ambitious project to date. Despite being set in the ancient Sinnoh, the Diamond & Pearl origin story is jam-packed with modern features – including the all-new Noble Pokemon mounts.

One Twitch streamer’s attempt at mastering Hisuian Braviary’s flight mechanic resulted in an epic fail. The player’s first time taking to the sky was thwarted by the RPG’s menu system and led to them crashing to the ground.

Twitch streamer fails to fly in Pokemon Legends Arceus

After progressing through the story far enough, players are eventually given a flying mount. Using the Celestica Flute, Trainers can call on Hisuian Braviary to soar across the skies of the Hisui region.

Twitch streamer ‘pokemondanxd‘ was livestreaming the moment when they ran into a major hiccup after the game’s menu system prevented them from calling on the Psychic-type bird after they had already jumped off a cliff.

As the streamer’s character plummeted down towards the ground, they frantically cycled through the other Noble Pokemon mount trying to get to Braviary. The player was in shock after smashing into the floor and being knocked out.

Still, in disbelief, the streamer then covered their face with their hands before telling viewers, “I can’t believe I did that. Oh my God!” After seeing the items they had lost, the player signed and exclaimed, “Ah jeez!”

The Twitch streamer shouldn’t feel too bad though as it’s an honest mistake that any Trainer can run into. If you miss the A button prompt, it can be tricky trying to manually select your Braviary given the three other mounts in your inventory.

Pokemon Legends Arceus at least has the “Lost & Found” feature to help cushion mistakes like these. The online mechanic allows other players to pick up the items that you drop when being knocked out which makes the flying snafu sting a little less.