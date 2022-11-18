Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region.

Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch have been hampering the adventure with shockingly low frame rates and poor environment visuals.

Now, one Twitch streamer has gone massively viral after broadcasting some rough issues with frame rates that make the game one bumpy ride.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues go viral

Streamer BeatEmUps was live on November 18 when they began streaming Scarlet & Violet for the very first time.

During the beginning stages of the game, they attempted to catch a level 5 Buizel, which should’ve gone down quickly and with relative ease.

However, after tossing a Poke Ball at the aquatic monster, the game completely froze mid-air, stunning the streamer in the process.

“Oh my God. Oh my God! Clip that, please. Holy crap, this game.”

Thankfully, just a moment after, the game unfroze and the Buizel was captured.

However, the clip made the rounds quite rapidly on launch day and highlighted what many fans of the Pokemon franchise have been worried about, which is the game’s poor optimization for the Switch console.

Although trainers are holding out for a potential patch that could help fix the game’s performance problems, there’s nothing officially announced from Nintendo yet. Until then, players will have to just hope that Nintendo sees the outcrying of fans who desperately want a fix.

