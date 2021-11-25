Twitch streamer left devastated in hilarious Pokemon BDSP shiny fail

Streamer Deathly was playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl when he thought he encountered a shiny Starly, but things ended up being too good to be true.

Encountering a shiny Pokemon is one of the most exciting things that can happen in the Pokemon universe. The chances of encountering one are incredibly slim, with each run-in holding a 1/4,096 possibility.

One streamer, named Deathly, thought he had made a miraculous encounter with a shiny Starly towards the beginning of the game, only left to be disappointed.

Shiny Pokemon hunting gone wrong

Pokemon content creator Deathly was streaming on fellow streamer aDrive’s account during a Pokemon BDSP marathon, celebrating the launch of the new game.

Deathly was running in circles in hopes to catch a shiny when he encountered a Starly and shouted, “What are the odds? One in 4,096!” He paused, thinking the Starly was a shiny Pokemon.

“This lighting! That is the first time that it tricked me.” The evening lighting gave Starly a slightly different color shade, giving the illusion that it was a shiny Pokemon.

Sadly, Deathly was tricked into thinking he had made an extremely rare encounter. Alas, the Starly was just a plain old non-shiny Flying and Normal-type Pokemon, common in many wild areas of the Sinnoh region.

After a couple more hours of streaming Pokemon BDSP, there was zero luck in finding a shiny for Deathly. With such low chances on each encounter, the odds are extremely stacked against shiny hunters.