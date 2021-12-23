Twitch streamer falls off chair in crazy double shiny Pokemon encounter

Streamer MitchOG was playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl when he encountered one of the rarest double shiny scenarios possible causing him to exit his chair in genuine shock.

Shiny hunting is one of the oldest traditions of hardcore Pokemon fans. Scouring each region for off-colored monsters takes its time, but ultimately shiny hunters are rewarded for their time and efforts with the shiny Pokemon they are determined to track down.

Twitch streamer MitchOG began a playthrough of the new Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, attempting to play the entire game with shiny Pokemon only, when something miraculous happened.

Unbelievable double shiny Pokemon encounter

Mitch was over three hours into his attempt to kick the game off with a shiny Pokemon, when the incredible moment occurred.

The streamer was gunning for a shiny Turtwig, and after selecting the Grass-type Pokemon, entered the mandatory first encounter against a Starly.

Mitch noticed the Starly, which cannot be caught, was shiny and said: “Ugh, the bird! Really!? Come on, man.” One second later his trainer tossed out the Turtwig he selected, revealing it too was shiny.

He shouted: “What?! Stop. WHAT! Merry F**king Christmas, boys!”

The amazing clip instantly went viral, racking up over 60,000 views in less than a day.

One viewer actually did the math on how unlikely the scenario was: “The reason this is absolutely insane is that this happened with a 1.5-minute cutscene encounter. Finding a Pokémon that is a Shiny (different color+sparkles) = 1:4096 so 4096*4096 = 1:16.7 Million.”

The double shiny Pokemon encounter for MitchOG was well beyond a one-in-a-million shot, as the math reveals the chances of it happening was one in 16.7 million.

While other streamers have been attempting to gather as many shiny Pokemon as possible, none have come close to this insane encounter.