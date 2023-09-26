Twitch game store owner rejects customer’s bizarre adult Pokemon trade-in game

Game store owner and Twitch streamer DSKoopa shocked viewers by revealing a wild adult Pokemon game that a customer tried to trade in.

Weird physical versions of hacked games can provide for unique entertainment and we’ve seen some hilarious examples over the years such as a Pokemon x League of Legends crossover.

As such, working at a game store, you’d expect to come across some strange titles and DSKoopa didn’t disappoint by revealing his recent offering.

On September 25, DSKoopa was streaming and decided to share a new adult Pokemon game that came into his possession at Pink Gorilla Games and why he had to, unfortunately, turn it down.

Weird adult Pokemon game shows up at game store

According to the Pink Gorilla Games owner, a customer came in at the end of the day with a game that he felt needed to be shared with the masses.

“We got a very interesting repro cartridge traded in. Unfortunately, we don’t actually purchase these, so I had to hand it back to the customer,” he explained.

In the photo DSKoopa shared, the game is called “Pokemon My Ass” and features two trainers with oversized bottoms on display for the box art.

A description of the game found on Pokeharbor lists a bunch of changes this game has made to Fire Red including many NPCs not having shirts, Brock wearing a bikini, and the option to buy Pokemon from the Pokemart.

Some of the in-game dialogue is definitely not what you’d find in an official Pokemon game, so it’s easy to see why this wasn’t allowed to be traded in and sold at the store.

That said, for those interested in a much different type of Pokemon experience, it might be worth checking out. Just don’t expect to find it at Pink Gorilla Games.