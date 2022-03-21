Tranquill Pokemon Go counters: how to beat and best moveset

Niantic has brought back the Unova Pidove evolution following the end of the Festival of Colors event. Here are the best Tranquill Pokemon Go counters and the Gen V character’s best moveset.

Originally making its debut in 2019, the Pidove evolution line has become a great option for PVE modes in Pokemon Go, as well as a solid choice for its PVP Great League.

Players looking to add its evolved form, Tranquill, to their team can catch it in the game’s March 2022 raids. Here are the ‘mon that will have you taking it down with ease.

Tranquill in Pokemon Go

After the Festival of Color ended on March 20, the raid lineup shifted and Gen V’s Tranquill made its return as a tier 3 boss. The Unova bird can spawn with CP 770 – 824 and boosted CP 963 – 1030 during windy and cloudy weather conditions.

The Pidove evolution is a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon. Due to its dual-typing, the ‘mon is weak to several moves including Rock, Electric, and Ice, which do an extra 160% damage against it.

Below we list powerful counters against Tranquill, as well as the best attacks that will have you depleting its health the quickest.

Tranquill Pokemon Go counters

While Tranquill is weak to several types as mentioned above, those looking to dish out the most damage in Go will want to focus on Ice or Electric. In particular, Galarian Darmanitan and Therian Thundurus take the top spot as the best counters.

Of course not every Trainer will have these Pokemon, so our list also includes other great options. As long as you stick to the three elements that it’s weak to, the Gen V bird shouldn’t pose a serious challenge.

Galarian Darmanitan Fast Move: Ice Fang

Charge Move: Avalanche Therian Forme Thundurus Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Charge Move: Thunderbolt Zekrom Fast Move: Charge Beam

Charge Move: Wild Charge Rampardos Fast Move: Smack Down

Charge Move: Rock Slide Electivire Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Charge Move: Thunderbolt

Tranquill Pokemon Go best moveset

While not the strongest Pokemon, Tranquill is a great pick for PVE raids that feature Fighting, Bug, and Grass-type ‘mon due to its Flying-type.

More specifically, the Unova character has a high DPS output with the right moves, making it perfect for taking out opponents quickly who are weak to it.

PVE

Fast Attack: Air Slash

Air Slash Charge Attack: Sky Attack

PVP Great League

Fast Attack: Air Slash

Air Slash Charge Attack: Sky Attack

And that’s everything you need to know about Tranquill in Pokemon Go. The Flying-type is genuinely a great ‘mon to have in your roster for raids due to its speed and damage output.

Despite not being the most popular of characters in the Niantic title, the Gen V ‘mon has grown in popularity in the mobile title due to being a solid all-rounder.