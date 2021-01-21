Trainer confused by mystery location in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Galar Region

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Galar Region map is vast and wonderful, but one trainer has spotted one place on the map they can’t manage to get to – a mystery house.

The critically-acclaimed games have been out on the Nintendo Switch since 2019, and fans who have completed them probably believe they’ve seen everything the game has to offer.

But every now and then, something comes along that surprises players. Just recently, the community was stunned by the discovery of a Detective Pikachu easter egg that slipped by many players for over a year.

Now, one Pokemon Sword & Shield player has stumbled upon a strange house that they believe doesn’t show up in-game, but can be found on the map. What could it be?

Mysterious building found in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Reddit user jibbjebber took to the Pokemon Sword & Shield subreddit to share a screenshot of a building that appeared on their Galar map which they hadn’t seen before. They explained there was no obvious way to get to it, either.

Read More: Pokemon cosplayer makes a splash as Misty

“So while I was playing Pokemon, I looked at the map and saw this house. As far as I know there is no way to get to [it] and after looking up other maps it isn’t even there. If anyone knows more about [it] let me know,” they wrote.”

On the surface, this seemed like quite the discovery. Could we have really played this game for over a year now and never spotted such an obvious mystery?

The building appears behind Professor Magnolia’s house, and seemingly can’t be reached on foot. Galar Region maps that can be found online don’t appear to include the building, either, making things even more confusing.

Read More: 5 underrated Pokemon games that deserve a remake

It got the Pokemon trainer in question wondering what the building is used for in the game, and whether you can even visit it. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for a few other Redditors to find the answer.

Mystery solved

While jibbjebber assumed the mysterious building on the map was a house, it turns out it’s actually a train station.

In the comments section of the post, other Pokemon players pointed out that this is indeed a building that you can’t visit on foot, so in that way the poster was correct. But, it does serve a purpose as part of The Isle of Armor downloadable content.

When a player wants to visit the DLC location, the train stops at the station, and a taxi then picks you up to take you to the Isle of Armor. It’s a simple explanation, but we can see why players might get confused! It does look like a house, after all.

It’s not the first time players have been left baffled by a Pokemon Sword & Shield mystery: Last year, a trainer discovered that there’s something not quite right about Wailmer and it caused plenty of debate.

At least this time, the answer was clear. Maybe the map icons could do with a slight tweak in the future, but it’s not exactly a game-breaking issue.