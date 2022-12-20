Tinkaton is a brand new creature with a unique typing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so you’ll need to know its weaknesses and resistances if you want to defeat it.
Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton are three of the most popular new Pokemon introduced in Scarlet & Violet, largely because of their unique designs and the ridiculously powerful move Gigaton Hammer.
They’ve also got a brilliant Fairy/Steel typing that leaves them resistant to a huge range of attacks. This is great news if you’ve got a Tinkaton on your team, but not so great if you’re facing one down in battle.
Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to defeat Tinkaton in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including details of its weaknesses and resistances.
Tinkaton weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tinkaton is a dual Fairy/Steel-type Pokemon which means it’s weak against Fire and Ground-type attacks.
If you don’t have any Pokemon with these move types, you can try using Electric, Fighting, Ghost, Steel, or Water-type attacks as Tinkaton receives neutral damage from these.
Side note: If you’re battling a Tinkaton that has terastallized, its weaknesses will be different. For example, Poppy’s Steel-type Tinkaton is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks.
Tinkaton resistances in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tinkaton is resistant to Bug, Dark, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks, so try to avoid using those where possible as they won’t do much damage at all.
It’s also completely immune to Dragon and Poison-type attacks, so there’s no point trying to use those attacks as you’ll be wasting a turn.
