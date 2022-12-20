Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Tinkaton is a brand new creature with a unique typing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so you’ll need to know its weaknesses and resistances if you want to defeat it.

Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton are three of the most popular new Pokemon introduced in Scarlet & Violet, largely because of their unique designs and the ridiculously powerful move Gigaton Hammer.

They’ve also got a brilliant Fairy/Steel typing that leaves them resistant to a huge range of attacks. This is great news if you’ve got a Tinkaton on your team, but not so great if you’re facing one down in battle.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to defeat Tinkaton in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including details of its weaknesses and resistances.

Tinkaton weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tinkaton is a dual Fairy/Steel-type Pokemon which means it’s weak against Fire and Ground-type attacks.

If you don’t have any Pokemon with these move types, you can try using Electric, Fighting, Ghost, Steel, or Water-type attacks as Tinkaton receives neutral damage from these.

Side note: If you’re battling a Tinkaton that has terastallized, its weaknesses will be different. For example, Poppy’s Steel-type Tinkaton is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks.

Tinkaton resistances in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tinkaton is resistant to Bug, Dark, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks, so try to avoid using those where possible as they won’t do much damage at all.

It’s also completely immune to Dragon and Poison-type attacks, so there’s no point trying to use those attacks as you’ll be wasting a turn.

Now that you know how to defeat Tinkaton in the games, check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

