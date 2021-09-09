TikToker goes viral for stunning real-life Pokemon videos featuring Charmander, Venasaur & more

A TikToker has gone viral for his amazing TikToks that bring some of our favorite Pokemon into real life.

While Niantic’s iconic Pokemon Go shattered the boundaries between our world and the virtual Pokemon universe, it turns out that Pokemon fans have been looking for something with a little more substance.

As Niantic’s decisions continue to polarize the title’s fanbase, one TikToker has devised his own brilliant method of transporting some of our favorite ‘mon into the real world.

And it’s the most adorable thing you’ve ever seen.

TikToker’s 3D Pokemon go viral

In a series of viral TikToks, daveliquidlizard (Dave Ashby) has put his own spin on Pokemon Go by animating Pokemon into real life and playing with them as though it were completely normal.

From Legendary Pokemon such as Moltres, Articuno and Zapdos, to Kanto starters Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur; hundreds of Pokemon have been brought to life in these adorable videos.

With 4.4 million views at the time of writing, an adorable little Ivysaur wandering around a plant store has won the hearts of trainers and casual fans alike.

“Not me physically crying at the sight and just crying out ‘Oh baby – look at the baby’,” wrote one enchanted fan.

The mischievous antics of a jealous Squirtle have also netted him almost 2 million views, although we feel for that Charmander…

The cutest, though, has to be these adorable Legendary bird chicks sitting in a little nesting box. Looking like he just picked them up from the pet store, we know these little feathered babies are off to a good home.

As Dave continues on his Pokemon adventure, we can’t wait to see which ‘mon he’ll uncover next. As fans of spooky Pokemon, though, we’ve got our fingers crossed for a Gastly or Misdreavous…