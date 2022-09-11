Thousands of Pokemon fans vote for their favorite Starter in huge online poll

One Pokemon fan took it upon themselves to start a bracket online to decide the best Starter among every released generation.

If there’s one constant in the Pokemon community it’s that fans can’t get enough of each Generation’s Starter Pokemon.

Since trainers must choose one Starter over another and it’s the first Pokemon they get on their journey, many fans grow strong attachments to their Starter.

Now, one fan has taken it upon themselves to start a massive bracket pitting various Starters head-to-head, with only one Pokemon being crowned the champion.

Trainer starts massive Pokemon Starter poll

The poll started on Twitter thanks to user mattibee_arts, who posted the poll on September 10, 2022.

Their first bracket seemed to pit Starters with similar designs against one another, with Froakie taking on Bulbasaur, Treecko versus Sobble, and Chimchar going against Grookey.

Additionally, the first bracket gave bye rounds to two overwhelmingly popular choices with Eevee and Pikachu.

Charmander also received a “popularity handicap,” going instead going up against a popular anime character. Naturally, Charmander was able to hang on and continue on in the fan’s bracket.

After just one day, the first bracket gained over 34,000 likes and 3,400 retweets, with vans voting for their favorites using Twitter’s poll feature.

The first round ended with some fairly surprising upsets, like Bulbasaur taking the victory over Froakie and Fennekin beating out Scorbunny.

Now with Round 2 underway, there are some even harsher matchups on the way with two of the series’ most popular mascots, Pikachu and Charmander facing off.

Additionally, the final two Generation 1 Starters, Bulbasaur and Squirtle, will go against each other, meaning only two Generation 1 Starters will make it to the semi-final round.

With two more rounds left to go, quick trainers may be able to join in on the fun, weigh in, and help their favorite Starter Pokemon take the crown.