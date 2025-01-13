This simple Pokemon TCG Pocket mistake can make you lose games

A rule in Pokemon TCG Pocket can catch players unaware and cause them to lose games, assuming they’re not being careful or need to change tactics mid-game.

The Retreat Cost mechanic is a holdover from the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Each Pokemon has a Retreat Cost, which is a number of attached Energy that needs to be discarded before it can be pulled to the Bench. In some cases, like with Starmie ex, the Retreat Cost can be zero, allowing it to be moved for free.

Article continues after ad

It turns out that there’s a limit to how much a player can Retreat. Users on the PTCGP Reddit have warned players that only a single Retreat can be done during their turn, even if they have enough Energy or the cost is free.

Pokemon TCG Pocket restricts Retreats (even when they’re free)

The lone Retreat rule exists to prevent infinite loops and timewasting, but it can screw over players who change their minds mid-play or want to pull off a combo involving the Bench/Active Spot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One way this tactic would be useful is in getting around Aerodactyl ex’s Primeval Law Ability, which prevents Active Pokemon from evolving. A double Retreat would let you move a Pokemon to the Bench, evolve it, and then switch back. As it stands, this has to occur over two turns.

There is a way to bypass this rule, as certain Supporter cards that allow Pokemon to be moved can still be utilized. These include Koga’s ability to pull Muk and Weezing to the hand or Budding Expeditioner’s Mew retrieval power.

Article continues after ad

The escape restriction forces players to think carefully about their turn, especially during the later stage of a match when the board is set up, and enough Energy is around to facilitate movement to the Bench. If players are aware of their action limit, they won’t be caught off-guard.