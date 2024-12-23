This Pokemon TCG Pocket Golem deck destroys Mythical Island meta

A surprising Pokemon TCG Pocket deck has crushed other Mythical Island meta decks during a recent tournament, proving itself a new threat that players need to watch out for.

When the Mythical Island set was announced, players quickly pegged Mew ex and Vaporeon as the two standouts of the set, the former for its cheap attack copying, and the latter for its Water Energy shuffling. After launch, Celebi ex became the number 1 threat, with Pidgeot ex also making a name for itself.

However, it seems people were overlooking a powerful Gen 1 Pokemon — at least according to a PTCGP Reddit thread. A Golem deck crushed all opposition at a tournament, shocking fans, who had no idea it could be so powerful.

Golem dominates Pokemon Pocket tournament

According to the cards list posted on Limitless, the deck relied on the Golem line, Druddigon, and several Supporter cards, including Brock, Leaf, and Giovanni.

The Mythical Island version of Golem has a four Energy attack called Guard Press, which deals 120 points of damage, as well as reducing 30 points of damage from the next attack Golem receives.

There are two additional keys to this deck: Brock and Druddigon. Brock can attach an additional Fighting Energy to a Golem on the field, allowing it to reach the four power needed while sitting on the Bench.

Then there is the mighty Druddigon, whose Rough Skin attack deals 20 damage back to the enemy when it takes a hit. This can extremely punishing against Basic non-ex Pokemon, acting as a wall against attacks.

Druddigon usually has a Retreat Cost of two, but when Leaf is played, it can be pulled out for free. Couple all this with its 100 HP and you have a Pokemon that’s great for stalling, letting the more powerful Golem prep on the Bench.

When Golem gets out, not only is it dealing tons of damage, but it’s protecting itself from further harm with Guard Press.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket fanbase has been cursing the likes of Celebi ex since Mythical Island launched, but it turns out that they were looking in the wrong direction this whole time. The time of Golem has arrived, for those willing to roll the Gen 1 titan onto the battlefield.