This Pokemon TCG Pocket Charizard ex deck is OP and dominates every battle

While the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta is heavily dominated by the likes of Mewtwo ex and Pikachu ex, this underused deck can shut down just about any opponent with the perfect combination of heavy tanks and hard hitters.

For many players, the fun in Pocket is simply collecting new cards, hoping for a rare pull, and maybe even one time get a God Pack, full of the rarest cards in the game.

It’s nice to flaunt these cards, but even nicer is to put them to their best use: competing in battles against other collectors and, hopefully, dominating the opposition.

So, while you might be building out the best decks with various typings and strategies, this one might just be the most effective at dealing with any opponent, regardless of their deck.

Here’s the full deck, featuring the best Fire-type Pokemon in the game, from competitor Hayato who went on a great run using it:

2x Charmander

2x Charmeleon

2x Charizard ex

2x Moltres ex

1x Growlithe

2x Arcanine ex

2x Professor’s Research

1x Sabrina

2x Poke Ball

2x X Speed

1x Red Card

1x Potion

LimitlessTCG/The Pokemon Company This is the Charizard x Moltres x Arcanine deck that will tear through your opponents.

The strategy here is fairly clear, and requires some preparation to really get the ball rolling. Ideally, you want to push out a Moltres ex as your first Active card when the battle starts, then start building up your Charizard line to get the evolutions in as soon as possible.

Using Moltres ex’s Inferno Dance ability could grant you up to three Fire Energy points that can be used to build up on Charizard, whose Crimson Storm deals 200 damage, able to wipe out literally any other Pokemon in one hit.

Having Arcanine ex might feel like overkill here – and perhaps it is – but it requires only three Energy to use Inferno Rush, which deals a whopping 120 damage and can be vital in getting off some early hits and doing damage to your opponents, as explained by YouTuber TLSG Pokemon in his breakdown of the deck. In many ways, it’s the perfect backup to your Charizard ex.

As always, you’ll want to bring along Professor’s Research and Poke Balls, as well as a Sabrina to take advantage of your opponent’s hand. The X Speeds are best used after storing Energy on your Charizard ex, meaning you can pull out your Moltres ex from battle and start causing some real damage.

Finally, the Red Card is super helpful if you find yourself in a sticky situation and want to reset your opponent’s deck, hopefully bringing in some smaller hitters that you can wipe out more easily. However, this could be swapped for a Sabrina depending on how you would prefer to play.

No matter what deck your opponent has, this should be an absolute blast if set up right, so it’s well worth trying out to see just how well it can perform for you.