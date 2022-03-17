These Jigglypuff and Ditto Pokemon sculptures will give you nightmares

Forget what you know about Pokemon being cute, these Jigglypuff and Ditto sculptures will change how you see them forever.

When we think of the Pokemon Jigglypuff and Ditto, we think of two cute little critters. Although, one is incredibly annoying to battle because it constantly puts our Pokemon to sleep, and the other is most often used as a method of breeding Pokemon. However, both Jigglypuff and Ditto are celebrated and popular Pokemon.

Their also Gen 1 Kanto originals, so this gets them even more prestige and love from fans, especially those of us who grew up with these Pokemon and consider them part of our childhood. Now, prepare to have your childhood memories destroyed by these horrific, but awesome Jigglypuff and Ditto sculptures.

Horrific Jigglypuff and Ditto sculptures

These Jigglypuff and Ditto sculptures reimagine both Pokemon as twisted monstrosities and in our book, they are legitimate nightmare fuel. If we’re being honest, they look more like something from the darkest depths of an Elden Ring dungeon than from a light-hearted Pokemon game.

Check out these Pokemon horrors below:

The sculptures were created by Reddit user thatsvile13 who is known for their creepy and twisted sculptor work. While thatsvile13 clearly has a penchant for the macabre, there’s no doubting their incredible talent when it comes to creating truly nightmarish creations.

We’ll never be able to hear the Jigglypuff song in the same way again.