The state of this Pokemon TCG fan’s car has shocked the community but is it for real?

Pokemon TCG fans can’t decide whether a picture of the inside of a Pokemon Trading Card Game collector’s trashed car is authentic.

Pokemon TCG fan Cacacayeahh posted an image of the inside of their Toyota and it shocked Reddit users. It showed hundreds of packs, battle boxes, blister packs, and coins littered all over every surface of their car.

Reddit was ablaze with comments. Some thought that the image showed that Cacacayeahh had taken their love for Pokemon Trading Cards a bit far in a bid to pull a Gholdengo ex. However, others thought it was an elaborate joke, while some believed it was Photoshopped.

Is this Pokemon TCG fan a joker, a Photoshop wizard, or a keen collector?



Initially, it appeared that TCG fans thought that the image was definitely for real – that this person sat in their Toyota and ripped open hundreds of packs before showing off their favorite card. Reddit was incredulous.



User JixXBL said “I want to believe so much that these are just shitposts, but god damn, that’s dedication if so.

“I think you’re confusing dedication with major addiction” replied Deadsh02424.

“Could’ve purchased another Toyota with all that.” added a stunned SuperPEIF.

“I think there’s a car in your packs,” joked leovilsh3r.



However, one Reddit user pointed out that it might, indeed, just be a joke. “I think a lot of you are missing the joke here,” said MoonrazeMaelstrom.



Another user added: “Literally, and it’s killing me. Looks like bro just kept all his packaging and bulk from recent rip seshes and threw it all in the car for a funny pic. Let people spend their money and time how they want. Lmao”



So what is the joke? Some speculated that the original poster amused some Redditors with a visual gag based on Gholdengo’s signature move Make it Rain.

Others, however, thought it was even made up with the powers of Photoshop. P0G0J0J0 committed: “Lol HAHAA OP you’re amazing IDC if this is photoshopped or not.”



So is it for real? It is still unclear, although the original poster has commented again, explaining that they are not addicted to opening Pokemon cards. Instead, they revealed that they would gift their nephew “a few packs here and there”.

They might want to keep their rarer pulls though. Pokemon cards have been declining in price, but selling a rare pull from a pack like this Gholdengo card from the Paradox Rift set can make trading a worthwhile hustle if you get lucky.