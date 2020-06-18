The fastest ways to level up Kubfu in Pokemon Isle of Armor

The Isle of Armor expansion is absolutely brimming with Pokemon for trainers to battle and catch, with Kubfu being the latest addition to Game Freak’s ever-growing roster. You’ll need to level up this new critter in order to beat the game, so let's take a look at how to do just that.

In order to take on Isle of Armor’s tower trial, you’ll need to spend some time honing your skills. Kubfu is the latest legendary Pokemon to join the fight and while it may look deceptively cute, this brawl-loving bear packs an almighty punch.

Trainers will need to work together with their new Pokemon if they wish to beat expansion’s main story and evolve Kubfu into its final form, Urshifu. Taking down the five opponents that await you in either the Tower of Waters or Tower of Darkness is anything but easy, so you’ll need to level up the 'mon to at least level 70 before you begin your ascent. Here are some of the fastest ways you can do it!

Take part in Max Raid Battles

Not only do Max Raid Battles allow you to net yourself some neat Pokemon, they also allow you to soak up a lot of experience. To enter a Max Raid Battle, simply head over to a Den (glowing red rock) in the Wild Area, click A and take on the monster inside.

Upon completing a Max Raid Battle, you’ll be given a bunch of EXP Candies and Rare Candies that you can use to instantly level up Kubfu. The size of EXP Candies range from extra small (XS) to extra large (XL), so be sure to give all of these sweet treats to your newly acquired companion.

Poke Job exploit

This method may not be for everyone, but it is arguably the most efficient way to level up your Pokemon. You can spend Watts at the Isle of Armor Dojo to unlock the Rotomi Information Service, but if you don’t have enough, then simply locate another PC and select any 10-star Poke Job.

The 10-star Poke Jobs will net you the most experience and can even allow up to 30 Pokemon to join. Once you’ve sent Kubfu and any other party members off on their job, you’ll need to find a Max Raid Den.

The Fields of Honor will invariably have an active raid, so simply head over to it and begin searching for participants. While the game is searching for players to join the raid, press the Switch’s Home button and make your way over to the System Settings menu (bottom right).

Scroll all the way down and hit the System option to display the Date and Time menu. From here, you’ll want to advance the current day by one. Hit the Home Menu once again to head back into the game and quickly cancel the Max Raid search.

Head back over to the Dojo or nearest PC and boot up the Poke Jobs menu. If done correctly, you should notice that your Pokemon have successfully finished their job. Not only does this trick take very little time, it also allows you to net huge amounts of experience for a wide variety of Pokemon. If you follow the steps above, Kubfu will reach level 70 in no time.

Fight Pokemon in the Wild Area

If neither of the above options appeal to you or you just wish to take your time with Kubfu’s training, then consider battling any Pokemon you encounter in the Wild Area. This method may be slower, but it does allow you to fill out your Poke Dex and add to your Pokemon collection.

The expansion’s story is incredibly short (3-4 hours), so there really is no point rushing to the end if you don’t want to. After all, the series has always been about exploration and adding new companions to your roster.

So, there you have it! Now you know some of the fastest ways to level up Kubfu, so get out there and begin training.