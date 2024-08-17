Terrifying “terminator” Pokemon Go glitch is haunting players

Pokemon is no stranger to new forms of the many Pocket Monsters, but a Pokemon Go player stumbled across a type of creature that nobody was meant to see.

A Pokemon Go player shared a screenshot of their game on Reddit that shows a Ponyta with a startling metallic makeover, alongside the comment, “Has anyone else seen this?”

They describe the encounter by revealing they saw the metallic Ponyta on the main screen and tapped it straight away. Pokemon still looked strange in the wild encounter and was even “still like that when [they] caught it.”

However, while the Ponyta initially looked odd when caught, once they restarted the game, it “went back to normal.” The poster added that it was “cool in the moment.”

From the comments, seemingly nobody else has had this specific issue with the game, but plenty of other players dove in to share some jokes about the glitch.

Speaking on the metallic appearance of the Pokemon, one comment said, “I haven’t seen this Terminator” before another person joked, “Termi-neigh-tor.”

Some comments tried to get to the bottom of the issue, with one asking, “Nah this one’s new to me. You’re saying it showed up like this on the map too?” The author replied, saying, “Yea, it did. It didn’t screenshot it, but it looked just like that.”

While there’s no definitive answer, especially one from fans, a user tried to explain a potential cause for the issue by explaining, “Seems like the textures of the 3d model failed to load on your client side.”

Some other comments noted how scary the Ponyta looked, calling it “cursed” while another person said, “someone make a creepypasta.”

Unsurprisingly, someone did exactly that, offering up a lengthy comment making up a scary backstory for the beast involving an “ancient forest” and the legend of the “Chrome Ponyta.” It even describes the cry of the beast as “less a sound and more a feeling.”

If you want to enjoy some regular Pokemon gameplay – hopefully free of cursed ponies – be sure to check out our guides to the popular Pokemon Go events such as Spotlight Hour and Community Day.