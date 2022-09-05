TemTem devs reveal how community feedback makes them “different” than Pokemon

With Temtem landing on the Nintendo Switch, the devs of the monster-collecting game took to Reddit for an AMA where one fan asked how the game differs from Pokemon.

Pokemon is quite obviously the king of monster-collecting games. Entering into its ninth generation later this year, there will be over 1,000 different Pokemon for players to collect across a 25-year-old franchise.

And seeing the success of the Pokemon formula, many devs have tried to emulate what makes Game Freak’s golden child to special. And many have failed.

But one indie title continues to linger in the monster-collecting space almost three years after its launch. Crema’s Temtem is a Pokemon-esque experience that offers a plethora of amenities that The Pokemon Company have yet to include in their own titles.

Crema

How Temtem differs from Pokemon

Temtem is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch on September 6, and the devs at Crema decided to host an ‘Ask Me Anything’ forum on the r/NintendoSwitch subreddit. And one of the first questions that appears on the forum asks, “What makes this different/better than Pokémon?”

Crema started by stating they didn’t like to use the terminology “better than” or “worse than”, but rather opted to answer what makes Temtem different.

“Different creatures, online, 100% doable in co-op with friends, Stamina system in battle instead of PPs, double battles, no RNG in combat whatsoever, chat, mounts, housing, character personalization, community feedback gets implemented, and you have direct interaction with the devs.”

Of course, Pokemon fans were interested in how Temtem’s combat differed and how online play works, but other fans loved to hear that Crema listens to it’s player’s feedback.

One user praised this point stating, “Lol community feedback gets implemented! A Pokémon fans fever dream come true.” As the Pokemon community tends to be very outspoken about what they dislike in a game, but the feedback is rarely heard.

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing in November, there are still a couple of months before its release. If you can’t wait for a new monster-collector on the Switch, maybe it’s time to try out Crema’s Temtem.