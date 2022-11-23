Tekken director reveals Kazuya’s bizarre misconception about Pokemon and Kirby

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

TKatsuhiro Harada has revealed some interesting facts about Pokemon’s place in Tekken’s universe, such as Kazuya’s strange belief that Kirby is actually a Pokemon.

Pokemon seems to actually exist in the Tekken universe according to Katsuhiro Harada, who explained that certain fighters in its world have some interesting perspectives on the pocket monsters.

Kazuya crossed over on Nintendo consoles when he made an appearance in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, finally letting him duke it out with the likes of Pikachu, Mario, Zelda’s Link, and even Sephiroth from Final Fantasy.

However, as it turns out, the Tekken antagonist is of the belief that Kirby is in fact a Pokemon, as revealed by the Tekken director himself.

Article continues after ad

Kazuya’s favorite “Pokemon” is Kirby, says Tekken director

In a post on Twitter, Harada was asked about which Pokemon would be Kazuya’s favorite, leading the director to respond with some interesting lore drops about Tekken.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Heihachi’s favorite is Pikachu,” he revealed, adding that this was because they shared a slightly similar silhouette.

However, when it came to Kazuya Mishima, Harada said that he has a soft spot for Kirby of all characters, noting how the character is under the impression that the pink ball is actually a Pokemon.

“Kazuya misunderstands Kirby as a type of Pokemon,” he said. When questioned further, he added that the series’ antagonist is just “misunderstood.”

Article continues after ad

Whether or not we one day see a Pokemon or Kirby crossover into Tekken as a guest fighter remains to be seen, but it would be quite the sight to see Kazuya try to catch Kirby with a Pokeball.