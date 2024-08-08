Team Rocket line-up adds to “awful” Pokemon Go Adventure Week

While many Pokemon Go players were excited to get stuck into the Adventure Week event, the actual occasion has proven to be divisive among the player base.

With a lack of fan-favorite Pokemon spawns, Shiny encounters, and the potential for surprising Team Rocket-related bans, the Adventure Week event has been torn to shreds in community discussions.

The reveal of Team Rocket’s Shadow Pokemon line-up added fuel to the purple fire online. Appearing in a fan thread thanks to a handy graphic, the trio of Shadow ‘mons alongside Shadow Cresselia were ripped apart by dismayed players.

Article continues after ad

One upset Pokemon Go player exclaimed, “Oh no, this line-up is awful!” Others were inclined to agree, with some sharing that they weren’t planning to engage with the Team Rocket content and that they’d, “never done so few Rocket leaders.”

Another chimed in with their thoughts, saying, “Really doubling down on ‘An Adventure Week so terrible we never ask for one again,’ aren’t they.”

Article continues after ad

Some were frustrated with the state of the entire event. One player lamented, “I had no expectations and somehow Niantic still disappointed. I can’t imagine using any rocket radars at all unless the egg pool miraculously changes into something good.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the overwhelmingly negative comments, some players did attempt to find the positives in the Team Rocket-centric event.

Some fans were excited to see Shadow Carvanha, with some players pointing out that the Shiny form was somewhat interesting. A hopeful viewer added, ” I’m super stoked on the Carvanha. Don’t even care about Sharpedo. Just like my fishie.”

Another noted, “Adventure Week is inherently a good event, as are Rocket Takeovers. These are (arguably) some of the worst versions of these events, but even so, they’re still good events. Like this Adventure week isn’t great, but I’d still call it decent and better than many other events.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re hyped to catch some interesting Shinies or you’re just ready for the next Pokemon Go Community Day in the calendar, make sure to brush up on what’s coming next in terms of events. If you’re keen to tackle Team Rocket, take a look at our Leader guides for Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff.