New Hero’s Cape Ace Spec Pokemon TCG card predicted to benefit these two decks most

A new Ace Spec card, Hero’s Cape, has been revealed for the Cyber Judge and Wild Force Pokemon TCG set, and fans are convinced it will be of most benefit for two decks in particular.

The equivalent Western set, Temporal Forces is due to release in March. Fans predict one new card, in particular, Hero’s Cape, will become an asset to increasingly popular Control decks, like Snorlax control, and a boon to hurting Gardevoir decks.

Players are already envisioning how the card will impact the metagame, or as one Pokemon fan put it, “I wish all Snorlax players a wonderful ‘keep it in your prize cards’.”

New Hero’s Cape card offers control decks a powerful item

The new Hero’s Cape will work similarly to Luxurious Cape, which grants a Pokemon 100 extra HP. In exchange, when the Pokemon the card is attached to is knocked out the opponent can collect an extra prize card.

Hero’s Cape on the other hand offers no trade-off. However, a player may only use one of them in every deck. Luxurious Cape was in Lucas Mazurkiewicz’s Snorlax control deck that won him the Gdansk nationals.

“Scream Tail the new Shining Arcana Garde,” prophecized one fan via Pokebeach, referencing the decline of Gardevoir decks which is expected to happen after the loss of Shining Arcana Gardevoir due to rotation.

Other fans weren’t so impressed with Hero’s Cape’s ability to bulk up a Pokemon, though. “As long as lost vacuum exists this card should never see play outside some specific cases in control decks,” said another.

One disbeliever said, “There’s no good tool recovery in the format rn; the best we have is Roseanne’s backup which is clunky at best.”

Others shunned the cape in favor of another ACE SPEC. “Prime Catcher still outclasses this by a long shot,” declared another TCG player.

Many fans have indeed been singing the praises of Prime Catcher. It’s a potent gusting card that is also an Ace Spec that works similarly to Guzma.

ACE SPEC Pokemon TCG cards are powerful cards that were first released in the Boundaries Crossed expansion. Keep an eye out for more news about new releases from the upcoming Temporal Forces set.

