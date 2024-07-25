Tatsugiri Shiny hunters give important warning to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s latest Mass Outbreak focuses on the sushi-inspired Tatsugiri, but one move could easily ruin your Shiny hunt. Fortunately, players have shared several workarounds to help you avoid Shiny Tatsugiri heartbreak.

With how rare Shinies are, there’s perhaps nothing more heartbreaking in any Pokemon game than encountering one but watching it get knocked out and disappear before you can catch it.

The current Mass Outbreak featuring the Mimicry Pokemon Tatsugiri – which runs until August 8, 2024 – got players excited when it was announced, but now that it’s live, players are pointing out that one of its moves has the potential to ruin your Shiny hunt.

Wild Tatsugiri between levels 34 and 51 know the move Memento, which significantly lowers the target’s stats, but causes the user to faint.

Memento can turn Shiny hunting into a Nightmare, but fortunately, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community has shared tips to ensure you won’t lose a precious Shiny Tatsugiri to its own moveset.

The Pokemon Company

In a Reddit post, user ‘goldengeep’ shared the warning about Memento along with some helpful tips.

The easiest method to avoid Tatsugiri using Memento is to have your Pokemon use Taunt, which prevents the target from using status moves. This only lasts for three turns (four if the target got to move first), so you will need to reuse it once it wears off.

Trainers will also want to use a Pokemon that’s faster than Tatsugiri so it can’t use Memento on its first turn.

Another option is to teach your Pokemon the moves Imprison and Memento. Imprison prevents opponents from using any moves the user also knows, and it lasts as long as the user is on the field.

The poster recommends Gallade and Drifblim, but Mismagius, Sinistcha, and Pecharunt are also options.

Finally, there are other ways to prevent Memento from working, such as Gholdengo‘s Good as Gold ability, which gives it immunity to status moves.

Tatsugiri knowing Memento certainly presents an issue for Shiny hunters, but fortunately, there are plenty of ways to prevent trainers from suffering a devastating loss.