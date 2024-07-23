Tandemaus’ terrible evolution hunt is perfect for Pokemon Go nicknames

Pokemon Go players enduring a hellish search for Tandemaus’ rare evolution have taken to making up extra games to alleviate the grind.

Tandemaus is a Normal-type Pokemon that works like Kangaskhan, as it’s multiple ‘mons in a single entity. In its base form, it’s two mice, but when it evolves, it turns into Maushold, adding either one little mouse or two.

The four mice version of Maushold is easy to acquire, as you only need to evolve Tandemaus by leveling it up. The three mice version is a lot trickier to acquire, with just a chance of evolving from Maushold in Pokemon Go. In Scarlet and Violet, the chance is 1/100.

Tandemaus and Maushold debuted in Pokemon Go’s Ultra Unlock: Better Together event and the search for the three family version of Maushold was punishingly difficult. Users on the Pokemon Reddit used the hunt as an opportunity to come up with names for the Tandemaus duo.

“Can’t believe you’re playing Pokémon and didn’t think to name one of them Jessie & James,” one Team Rocket fan wrote, while another said, “I’m so glad I’m not the only one that does this! I name mine after couples/friend duos I know IRL.”

“I named mine Popo and Nana when playing through SV. They were shockingly solid team members,” one fan said, referring to Nintendo’s Ice Climbers. Hopefully, these mice didn’t have a meta-destroying combo throw in the Gen 9 games.

One fan came up with a deep-cut reference – “Ny and La.” These were Koffing and Weezing’s names in early promo material for Pokemon Red & Blue, which were scrapped before launch.

Another fan had the perfect name, with “transfer/me,” which is something you’re going to be doing a lot of while looking for the Gen 9 ‘mon.

Luckily, most Pokemon Go fans need not bother with the triple Maushold hunt, as the difference is aesthetic only, and the line isn’t exactly a competitive beast.

However, if you choose to search for the elusive single-child Maushold family, you can at least alleviate your boredom by coming up with amusing nicknames.