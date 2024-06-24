Surprising Gen 6 Pokemon card could be a game-changer in Stellar Miracle

Pokemon TCG Stellar Miracle is due to come out in Japan on July 19, 2024, and we’re already deep into the reveal season for this exciting expansion set.

With cards being consistently revealed by the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel, it’s an exciting time to be a Pokemon card collector. Recent reveals like the Lapras and Terapagos cards with the Stellar Tera-type have had the community getting psyched about the potential for new decks.

The latest quartet of cards to join the official Stellar Miracle line-up looks surprisingly impactful, though. Featuring the often underappreciated Fletchling evolutionary line alongside an interesting item, it’s important to keep an eye on these cards when they come out.

The Pokemon Company Gravity Stone (95/102), Talonflame (085/102), Fletchling (083/102), and Fletchinder (084/102) Pokemon cards.

Thanks to translations from PokeBeach, we can see that these cards are particularly centered on Retreat Cost and aim to make it harder for opponents to move their Pokemon around. Fletchinder is the only exception here with a standard, unrelated 50 damage Attack.

Fletchling is surprisingly powerful for a Basic Pokemon that’s typically portrayed as being quite weak. While the Send Back attack only does 10 damage, it switches an opponent’s Benched ‘mon of their choice into the Active Position. For just one Energy, that’s pretty punchy.

Talonflame is an exceptionally interesting Stage 2 Pokemon that brings plenty to the table. It has the Attack Aero Chase – which deals a base 110 damage for just 2 Energy, dealing an extra 110 damage if the opposing Pokemon’s Retreat Cost is 2 Energy or higher.

It may seem odd to go after Pokemon with high Retreat Costs, but that’s where Gravity Stone comes in. When attached to the Active Pokemon, this Pokemon Tool increases the Retreat Cost of both Pokemon in play by 1 Energy – possibly setting up for 220 damage if Talonflame is active.

These cards hold the potential to be very powerful when Stellar Miracle comes out, and it’ll be fascinating to see how people use them in decks. One of the most common suggestions that’s already been seen in fan forums is that these cards should be added to Spidops ex decks for synergy.

To keep yourself in the loop, make sure to check out our Shrouded Fable hub too. This special set comes out just after Stellar Miracle and it's looking unmissable for Pokemon card collectors so far.