Surprise update hints at Pokemon Legends Z-A announcement coming soon

After nearly a year of silence, the time may finally have arrived for more Pokemon Legends Z-A news, following an update on the franchise’s social media channels.

Pokemon Legends Z-A was announced during the 2024 Pokemon Day celebrations. Little is known about the game, save for the fact that it’s set in the Kalos region and will be centered around the development of Lumiose City.

Fans have learned nothing official about Pokemon Legends Z-A since its announcement. That may soon change, as Twitter/X user Pory discovered that the Pokemon_JP account has updated its banner and pinned the first Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer, suggesting news is on the way.

Pokemon Legends Z-A news might arrive on Pokemon Day

The natural time for a proper Legends Z-A gameplay reveal would be during the Pokemon Day 2025 celebrations, which are set to occur on February 27. This is when The Pokemon Company usually unveils news about upcoming titles.

It’s also possible fans will learn something before then, as there’s still the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 announcement. The original Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer mentioned “Releasing simultaneously worldwide,” which fans took to mean that it’s coming to both the Nintendo Switch and its successor.

Having a new Pokemon game on Nintendo’s latest system at launch would be a huge part of the system’s promotion. As such, we might get more information during the Switch 2 reveal and a more in-depth look during Pokemon Day.

Pokemon fans had to endure a content drought in 2024, with no new mainline titles, a polarizing implementation of Dyanamax mechanics in Go, and the excellent TCG Pocket not launching until the year was almost over.

The silence from The Pokemon Company should soon be over. While it’s up in the air whether Pokemon Legends Z-A will appear during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, it’s almost guaranteed to appear during Pokemon Day. We can only hope that the announcement is for more gameplay details and won’t be for a delay.