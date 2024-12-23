Stripping man accused of using Pokemon cards to attack dollar store customers

A Georgia man was arrested after trying to take his clothes off in public and allegedly using Pokemon cards to attack customers at a Dollar General.

We’ve seen plenty of Pokemon card-related crimes over the years with people stealing the valuable collectibles, but one man took things to another level by allegedly using them as a weapon.

On December 11, police in Rome, Georgia received a call about a man going in and out of a corner store to grab fountain drinks without paying for them.

Police were told by an employee at the store that the man had left the building and was headed towards a Dollar General, where they found him trying to take off his clothes.

According to the police report acquired by Dexerto, the man, identified as Grant Timothy Wentz, had removed his shirt and one of his boots by the time the cops arrived and had allegedly used Pokemon cards to attack people.

Man arrested after Pokemon card attack

The police say that when they started speaking with Grant, he didn’t make any sense and would only “talk nonsense.”

After speaking to an associate inside the Dollar General, they learned that Grant was “acting very strange,” and had been yelling at customers and throwing things at them.

Floyd County Police Department Grant Timothy Wentz was arrested.

One of the items thrown was a pack of Pokemon cards, which the store associate claimed stuck him in the neck.

The arresting officer noted that Grant had declined taking drugs, but during his transport to the county jail, he kept “talking nonsense”, and kicked the divider and the door panel.

Grant was charged with disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence, and simple battery due to the alleged Pokemon card attack.

Amazingly, this isn’t the first time Pokemon cards have been used in an attack. Back in 2023, a man was jailed for life after beating his neighbor to death with a bag filled with Pokemon cards and a piece of wood.