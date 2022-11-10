Strange Pokemon Go glitch shows wrong creatures hatching from eggs

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

A strange Pokemon Go glitch started showing Pokemon models overlapping eggs — including Pokemon that can’t currently be hatched.

As many Pokemon Go trainers know, eggs are a great passive way for trainers to get rare or hard-to-find Pokemon with relatively little investment.

While there are only certain Pokemon that can hatch from different types of eggs, plenty of Pokemon from that egg pool are worth trying to get.

However, a strange glitch is giving some trainers a bit of false hope, as Pokemon that can’t hatch from the current egg pool are showing up on the in-game menu.

Strange Pokemon Go egg glitch is confusing players

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit showcased the bug where a Zorua model overlapping with a 5 km egg that was set to be placed in an incubator.

User GoForBrok3 captioned the post, “I wonder what will hatch from this egg,” as though the app glitched and accidentally revealed what Pokemon was inside the egg.

Unfortunately, those who remember the current egg pool know that Zorua, who was introduced during Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2022 event, is not among the listed Pokemon in any of the different types of eggs.

As such, other trainers in the community were quick to let the player know that they shouldn’t expect to receive a Zorua after they hatched their egg.

“That doesn’t mean you hatch it,” said one player. “I constantly get Togepi glitches like that, been years since I got one in an egg.”

Another questioned how they stumbled upon the glitch in the first place, but according to GoForBrok3 they had “no idea,” and they couldn’t figure out how to reproduce it.

Interestingly, one trainer claimed they’d experienced the glitch as well with a 7km Alolan Sandshrew egg. Though, when they went to incubate the egg, the glitch showed a standard Sandshrew instead of its Ice-type variant.

It’s still unclear what exactly this glitch occurs for some players, but it’s important to remember this visual glitch isn’t always a preview of what Pokemon will hatch.