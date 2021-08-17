Strange Pokemon Go Eeeve bug is stopping players evolving Sylveon

A new Pokemon Go bug is blocking Eevee from evolving into Sylveon for some players. Fans of the adorable Kanto character are devastated as their ‘mon is no longer able to turn into the popular Kalos Fairy-type.

After years of anticipation, Sylveon made its Pokemon Go debut in May 2021. Patient Trainers holding on to the Gen I ‘mon were finally able to transform it into its beloved X & Y form.

A new bug has been discovered that has left certain players empty-handed. The bizarre glitch has removed the option for Eevee to evolve into the Fairy-type.

Pokemon Go Eevee bug stops Sylveon evolution

Although Sylveon’s evolution was added in May, new players and Trainers building up the perfect Eevee have held off on triggering the transformation.

Reports begin to pop up in August of a bug that now stops the evolution. A viral post on the r/TheSilphRoad highlighted this problem when player ‘Raevix’ gave an example of the glitch.

“Eevees that earned 70 hearts before community day no longer have the option to evolve into Sylveon now that it’s over,” the user explained.

According to the Trainer, they are using the latest version on Android and have tried everything to fix it, from resetting and deleting the app to earning new hearts. The player is not alone as other users have since reported similar issues.

“My Eevee can’t evolve into Sylveon. This Eevee already reached the 70 hearts as my partner, and 2 days ago was able to evolve into Sylveon but I didn’t because I didn’t have enough candies. Now that I have, I noticed there’s no option to evolve,” another posted on the forum.

The glitch appears to be tied directly to Pokemon Go’s August Community Day which was recently held just a few days prior on the 14th. Those who didn’t evolve their Sylveon before the event ended seem to be the ones being impacted.

At the time of writing, Niantic has yet to address the bug. Only time will tell when the glitch eventually gets fixed. More and more reports have started to pop up, putting a spotlight on the issue – so hopefully it happens sooner than later.