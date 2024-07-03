Stellar Miracle labelled “best set ever” thanks to pop art Zeraora Pokemon card

Pokemon TCG Stellar Miracle comes out on July 19th in Japan and it’s safe to say that collectors are excited to see the brand new cards in action.

Acting as the debut for Stellar Tera-type cards, Stellar Miracle is looking unmissable so far. Some cards are already standing out from the pack, though, and the latest card reveal from the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel has been dubbed “amazing” by fans online.

Possibly acting as a counter to the new Stellar Tera-type Terapagos ex card that’s headlining the expansion set, the new, pop art-inspired Zeraora card was met with a lot of excitement when it was revealed.

The Pokemon Company Zeraora (109/102) Pokemon card.

With help from PokeBeach’s translations, it’s easy to see how Zeraora could help mitigate the effect of Terapagos. The new Terapagos card has a stacking Attack that relies heavily on having lots of Benched Pokemon and this Zeraora deals more damage for every Benched ‘mon your opponent has.

More specifically, the Combat Thunder Attack deals an extra 20 damage for every Benched opponent. As one fan in the PokeBeach forums put it, it’s “Anti-Turtle technology”.

It would require some smart deck-building and creative plays to take down the behemoth sparkly turtle in practice fully, but the fact that there’s a potential Terapagos ex counter already kicking around is intriguing to see before the expansion set has even come out.

Other than the Combat Thunder Attack, there’s not much else to note about Zeraora (109/102) but it still could prove to be a significant card for Pokemon TCG collectors. Cards with dynamic poses and unique aesthetics can often prove to be valuable down the line.

The eye-popping art style of this card was praised immensely by excited fans online, too. One noted, “Unironically my only chase for Stellar Miracle so far”, and another even referred to the expansion set as the “best set ever”.

While you wait for Stellar Miracle to hit the market, make sure to check out our guide to importing the expansion set. It’s looking like a must-have addition to any Pokemon collection, packed with the perfect mix of full art gems and punchy, competitive cards.

If you’d prefer to wait for the cards to come out in English, check out everything we know about Stellar Crown so far. The English counterpart to Stellar Miracle is looking equally exciting and it’ll be released on September 13 this year.