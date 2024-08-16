Stellar Crown card could provide lethal kick for your Pokemon deck

The Pokemon community is well on its way to getting another exciting expansion set with Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown on September 13.

This expansion set will be introducing a wave of new Pokemon cards and Trainers, heavily featuring the sparkling Stellar Tera-type. With this in mind, the latest full-art character piece to be unveiled online has got the community intrigued.

Revealed via the official Pokemon TCG X account, an Ultra Rare Crispin card is set to be included in Stellar Crown. The card itself is vibrant and punchy, and it seems like it could be potentially lethal in the right decks, too.

The Pokemon Company Crispin (164/142) Pokemon card.

Crispin (164/142) is simple yet effective. It allows the user to search their deck for up to 2 Basic Energies of different types, show them to their opponent, add one to their hand, and attach the other to their Pokemon in any way desired.

Energy searches are always valuable in Pokemon, but this card looks particularly well-suited for Stellar Tera-type cards. Stellar Pokemon use multiple Energy types, in a similar fashion to old Crystal Pokemon, so this card could help you set up quickly at the beginning of a match.

Some players were clearly intimidated by the potential of this card, with some debating how it should be used and another insisting, “WAITTTTTTT I DON’T WANT STELLAR TERA CARDS TO BE GOOD PLEASE DON’T PRINT THIS CARD MR PIKACHU!”

One excited player shared their thoughts on the card as a whole, exclaiming, “Oooh some big decks will be packing this!!” Another chimed in, adding, “Card definitely cooks.”

Others were delighted to see Crispin getting featured on such a vibrant card, with many naming him their “son.” If you’re unfamiliar with the character, he was introduced into the franchise via the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC and has developed somewhat of a cult following ever since.

In terms of competitive viability, this card looks surprisingly deadly – specifically for players hoping to run Stellar Tera-type heavy decks when the new card type is revealed.

Whether you’re hoping to pick up Stellar cards or avoid them like the plague when they come out, it’s hard to deny that they’re set to change the competitive meta. For now, make sure to check out our full Stellar Crown hub to get to grips with everything we know about the release so far.

